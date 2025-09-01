Home / Education / Telangana Announces Three-Day Holiday for Schools and Colleges from September 5 to 7

Hyderabad, 1st September 2025: The Telangana government has declared a three-day holiday for all educational institutions across the state, providing students with an unexpected long weekend.

The holidays will be observed from Friday, September 5, to Sunday, September 7.

Why Are Schools and Colleges Closed?

The consecutive holidays are due to a combination of religious observances and the weekend.

September 5 (Friday): This holiday is for Milad-un-Nabi , the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

This holiday is for , the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad. September 6 (Saturday): The government has declared a holiday for Ganesh Immersion ceremonies in Hyderabad. This is to manage traffic and ensure public safety during the large processions.

The government has declared a holiday for ceremonies in Hyderabad. This is to manage traffic and ensure public safety during the large processions. September 7 (Sunday): The weekly holiday.

This means students from government and private schools, as well as colleges, will have a full three-day break.

A key reason for the holiday on Saturday is the immersion of the iconic Khairatabad Ganesh idol. The organizing committee decided to move the immersion forward by one day.

The immersion was originally scheduled for Sunday, September 7. However, because a lunar eclipse is predicted on that day, the ceremony was preponed to Saturday, September 6. This change led the state government to officially declare a public holiday on that date for Hyderabad.

Long Weekend Plans and Travel Tips

The extended break is welcome news not just for students but also for many employees and families who are now planning short trips.

With the weather becoming more pleasant, popular tourist spots within and around Telangana are expected to see a surge in visitors.

If you are planning a trip, here are a few suggestions:

Local Gems: Consider visiting places like Warangal Fort, Ramappa Temple, Nagarjuna Sagar, or Palampet.

Consider visiting places like Warangal Fort, Ramappa Temple, Nagarjuna Sagar, or Palampet. Neighboring Attractions: Destinations in Andhra Pradesh, such as Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, or the Araku Valley, are also great options.

Destinations in Andhra Pradesh, such as Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, or the Araku Valley, are also great options. Book in Advance: As this is a common holiday for many, it is advisable to book travel tickets and accommodation well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

Residents in Hyderabad are advised to plan their travel within the city carefully on Saturday, September 6, due to expected traffic congestion from the Ganesh immersion processions.