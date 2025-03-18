Telangana Assembly Passes SC Classification Bill, CM Revanth Reddy Highlights Historic Decision

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly has passed the Scheduled Caste (SC) Classification Bill, marking a historic step towards resolving a long-pending issue. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, addressing the Assembly, emphasized the significance of this moment and the government’s commitment to the upliftment of Dalits.

Historic Struggle and Government’s Commitment

Revanth Reddy acknowledged the sacrifices made during the decades-long struggle for SC classification. He stated that finding a permanent solution was crucial for the welfare of Dalits. Highlighting the Congress party’s past contributions, he recalled that in the 1960s, Congress had appointed Damodaram Sanjeevaiah, a Dalit, as the Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh. He also pointed out that the party has given leadership roles to Dalit leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge as the AICC president.

Legal Efforts and Supreme Court Intervention

The Chief Minister informed the House that the case had been prolonged in the Supreme Court, particularly in the Punjab context. Upon assuming office, the Telangana government appointed legal experts to argue in favor of SC classification before a seven-judge bench. Following the Supreme Court’s verdict, the government swiftly passed a resolution supporting the classification and formed a cabinet sub-committee along with a one-man commission. The commission’s report has been accepted, leading to the division of 59 sub-castes into three groups, with 15% reservation allocated among them.

New Welfare Measures for Dalits

Revanth Reddy announced that families belonging to SC sub-castes would receive priority in the Indiramma Housing and Rajiv Yuva Vikasam schemes. He assured that there is widespread support for the government’s decision to resolve this issue permanently. Additionally,ganacommitted to increasing SC reservations after the 2026 census, ensuring a fair and rational distribution of benefits.

Caste Enumeration and Social Justice

The Telangana Legislative Assembly also passed bills related to 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs). The Chief Minister emphasized that the Telangana caste census survey would be a milestone in the state’s history. He urged the BC community to recognize the significance of this enumeration, warning that failing to support the survey would result in losses for them.

Revanth Reddy credited Rahul Gandhi for the caste enumeration initiative, linking it to promises made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He explained that exceeding the 50% reservation cap requires legal validation through a caste census. He further announced that February 4 would be observed as Social Justice Day to commemorate the initiative.

Future Plans and Warnings Against Political Exploitation

The Chief Minister outlined a structured approach to caste enumeration, including a cabinet sub-committee and a dedicated commission to ensure a robust and legally sound policy document. He reiterated that Telangana’s caste census would set an example for the entire nation.

Revanth Reddy warned against political forces attempting to misuse caste issues for personal gains. He urged people to exercise their rights and assured them of his support. He also called for a massive public meeting at the Parade Ground to express gratitude to Rahul Gandhi, encouraging the participation of 10 lakh people.

Conclusion

With the passage of the SC Classification Bill and the BC reservation bills, the Telangana government has taken significant steps towards social justice. The caste census survey and increased reservations are expected to bring long-term benefits to marginalized communities, reaffirming the Congress party’s commitment to their upliftment.