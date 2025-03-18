Telangana SSC Exam: New Rules, 24-Page Answer Booklet & 5-Minute Grace Time – What Every Students Must Know

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations in Telangana will begin on March 21, 2025, with a five-minute grace period for students arriving late. As per official guidelines, students must reach the exam centers by 9:30 AM, but latecomers will be allowed only until 9:35 AM.

Exam Timings and Format Changes

According to A. Krishna Rao, Director of Government Examinations, the exam schedule will remain the same as last year, with exceptions:

General exams: 9:30 AM – 12:30 PM

9:30 AM – 12:30 PM First Language Composite Course: 9:30 AM – 12:50 PM

9:30 AM – 12:50 PM Science (Physical & Biological): 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM (on separate days)

A major change this year is the introduction of a 24-page answer booklet instead of multiple sheets. This aims to reduce the risk of misplaced pages and curb mass copying.

Over 5 Lakh Students to Appear

A total of 5,09,403 candidates have registered for the exams, including 4,97,341 regular students and 12,062 private candidates (once failed). The Directorate of Government Examinations has established 2,650 exam centers, deploying an equal number of center superintendents and departmental officers to ensure smooth conduct.

Spot Evaluation from April 7

After the exams conclude on April 4, spot evaluation of answer scripts will take place between April 7 and 15 at 19 evaluation camps. All officials assigned for evaluation will undergo orientation on barcoding and coding of answer scripts on March 24.

Hall Tickets and Exam Guidelines

Hall tickets have already been sent to respective schools and can also be downloaded from https://bse.telangana.gov.in. Additionally, electronic gadgets are strictly prohibited inside exam halls.

With extensive preparations in place, the Telangana government aims for a smooth and fair SSC examination process.