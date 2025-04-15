Telangana: Bhu Bharati Portal Rolled Out: 10 Key Services at Your Fingertips

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has officially launched the Bhu Bharati portal, a comprehensive digital platform aimed at simplifying land-related services for citizens. This initiative is part of the government’s broader push toward e-governance and transparency in land administration.

The portal features ten integrated modules, each catering to specific services such as:

Registration

Mutation

ROR (Record of Rights) correction

NALA (non-agricultural land assessment)

Appeals

Land details

Market value information

Prohibited lands

e-Challan application status

Registration document details

Each module is uniquely designed and branded with Telangana’s identity, including the Telangana Rajamudra, Telangana Rising logo, and a specially created Telangana Mother emblem. Prominent photographs of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy are also featured on the portal interface.

The Bhoo Bharati platform is currently being implemented under a pilot project in four mandals, with full-scale operations expected to begin on June 2.

Officials believe the portal will play a crucial role in ensuring transparency, reducing delays, and minimizing middlemen in land-related processes. The move has been welcomed as a major reform in the state’s revenue and land records management.