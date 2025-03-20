Telangana

Telangana Budget 2025-26: Major Allocations for Roads, Rural Development, and Infrastructure

Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has been allotted ₹5,907 crore, aiming to improve connectivity and expand the state's road network.

Fouzia Farhana20 March 2025 - 12:25
Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has allocated significant funds for key sectors in the 2025-26 fiscal budget, with a major focus on roads, rural development, and infrastructure.

Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has been allotted ₹5,907 crore, aiming to improve connectivity and expand the state’s road network.

Regional Ring Road (RRR) Development

One of the major projects under the R&B department is the Regional Ring Road (RRR). The plan will initially feature a four-lane road, with provisions for future expansion to eight lanes, depending on traffic requirements.

  • The northern part of the project has already begun its land acquisition process.
  • For the southern part, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appointed consultants to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

Revival of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal

In a major boost to the state’s aviation infrastructure, the central government has granted approval for the long-pending construction of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal, following persistent efforts from the state government.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development

The government has allocated ₹31,605 crore to the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development sector, focusing on the development of rural roads. Over the next five years:

  • 17,000 km of rural roads will be constructed.
  • Every village and tribal hamlet will be connected with asphalt roads, enhancing accessibility and transportation in remote areas.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Vaccine Production

To strengthen the animal husbandry sector, ₹1,674 crore has been allocated. A significant initiative in this sector includes:

  • The relocation and expansion of the Telangana Veterinary Vaccine Production Centre from Shanti Nagar, Hyderabad, to Mamidipally, with a ₹300 crore investment.
  • The centre will include bacterial and viral vaccine production plants, a quality control unit, an animal testing lab, an R&D centre, an animal breeding centre, and staff quarters.
  • An additional ₹100 crore will be invested in procuring advanced machinery for research on new vaccines.

Civil Supplies and Housing Schemes

The Civil Supplies Department has been allocated ₹5,734 crore, considering:

  • The ₹500 bonus on fine variety paddy.
  • The issuance of new ration cards to eligible families.

The government has also earmarked ₹12,571 crore for the Indiramma housing scheme, ensuring affordable housing for the underprivileged.

