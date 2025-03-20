Telangana Budget 2025-26: Major Allocations for Roads, Rural Development, and Infrastructure

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has allocated significant funds for key sectors in the 2025-26 fiscal budget, with a major focus on roads, rural development, and infrastructure.

Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced that the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has been allotted ₹5,907 crore, aiming to improve connectivity and expand the state’s road network.

Regional Ring Road (RRR) Development

One of the major projects under the R&B department is the Regional Ring Road (RRR). The plan will initially feature a four-lane road, with provisions for future expansion to eight lanes, depending on traffic requirements.

of the project has already begun its land acquisition process. For the southern part, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appointed consultants to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).

Revival of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal

In a major boost to the state’s aviation infrastructure, the central government has granted approval for the long-pending construction of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal, following persistent efforts from the state government.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development

The government has allocated ₹31,605 crore to the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development sector, focusing on the development of rural roads. Over the next five years:

will be constructed. Every village and tribal hamlet will be connected with asphalt roads, enhancing accessibility and transportation in remote areas.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Vaccine Production

To strengthen the animal husbandry sector, ₹1,674 crore has been allocated. A significant initiative in this sector includes:

The relocation and expansion of the Telangana Veterinary Vaccine Production Centre from Shanti Nagar, Hyderabad, to Mamidipally , with a ₹300 crore investment .

from , with a . The centre will include bacterial and viral vaccine production plants, a quality control unit, an animal testing lab, an R&D centre, an animal breeding centre, and staff quarters .

. An additional ₹100 crore will be invested in procuring advanced machinery for research on new vaccines.

Civil Supplies and Housing Schemes

The Civil Supplies Department has been allocated ₹5,734 crore, considering:

The ₹500 bonus on fine variety paddy.

on fine variety paddy. The issuance of new ration cards to eligible families.

The government has also earmarked ₹12,571 crore for the Indiramma housing scheme, ensuring affordable housing for the underprivileged.