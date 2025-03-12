Telangana Budget 2025 Session Debate Likely Over 42% BC Quota, SC Categorization Bills

The Telangana Legislative Assembly’s 2025 Budget Session commenced on *March 12, 2025, with Governor Jishnu Dev Varma outlining the government’s agenda for socio-economic equity. The session, set against the backdrop of impending local elections, will focus on *three landmark bills aimed at reshaping reservation policies for Backward Classes (BCs) and Scheduled Castes (SCs).

Key Bills: 42% BC Quota and SC Categorization

The state cabinet approved two pivotal bills to implement a 42% reservation for BCs in education, employment, and local bodies, fulfilling a key Congress electoral promise. A third bill seeks to sub-categorize SC communities for equitable resource distribution. Highlights include:

BC Reservation: Increase from 23% to 42%, covering BC-E Muslims.

SC Categorization: Based on recommendations by a commission led by retired Justice Shameem Akhtar, addressing demands from 71 SC sub-groups.

Caste Census Data Fuels Reservation Policy Overhaul

The bills follow Telangana’s first caste census (Nov-Dec 2024), revealing:

BCs constitute 53.66% of the population.

SCs account for 17.43%.

“The data justifies increasing BC quotas,” stated a senior official. However, raising reservations to 67% (from 50%) breaches the Supreme Court’s cap, requiring constitutional amendments.

Legal Hurdles Loom Over Proposed Quota Increases

The government faces dual challenges:

Supreme Court’s 50% Cap: Exceeding it demands parliamentary approval.

SC Categorization Validity: Legal experts warn of potential challenges in court.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to refine drafts to minimize litigation risks.

Economic Challenges Shape ₹3.2 Lakh Crore Budget

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka will present a ₹3.2 lakh crore budget on March 19, marking a 10% increase from 2024-25. Key challenges include:

Declining GST and property registration revenues.

A projected ₹50,000 crore revenue shortfall.

Major allocations for SC/BC welfare schemes, irrigation, and youth programs.

Political Showdown: Congress vs Opposition on Key Bills

The session will witness heated debates between the ruling Congress and opposition BRS and BJP:

BRS: Criticizes Congress’s implementation of “Six Guarantees” and drought management.

BJP: Demands transparency in fund allocation and deficit strategies.

KCR’s Return: BRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao attends after a year-long absence, sparking Congress criticism.

Additional Initiatives and Session Logistics

Beyond reservations, the cabinet approved:

Future City Development Authority: Spanning 56 villages near Hyderabad.

Tourism Policy: Targeting ₹15,000 crore investments in five years.

Session Schedule:

March 14: Holi holiday.

March 19: Budget presentation.

*Security: Hyderabad Police enforced a *three-tier security ring around the Assembly, banning protests nearby.

Why These Bills Matter

With 70% of Telangana’s population comprising BCs and SCs, the bills aim to consolidate voter support ahead of local elections. However, legal and political roadblocks could delay implementation, shaping the state’s social and economic trajectory for years.

