Heatwave Hits Telangana: Government Urges Urgent Action to Beat Rising Temperatures

Telangana: The government of Telangana has issued a heatwave advisory in response to rising temperatures predicted over the next three days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted an increase in maximum temperatures, prompting authorities to urge residents to take necessary precautions.

Key Advisory Points for Staying Safe During the Heatwave

In light of the extreme heat conditions, the government has issued a series of recommendations to help residents stay safe and avoid heat-related illnesses. Here’s a breakdown of the key points from the advisory:

1. Stay Hydrated:



One of the most crucial tips in the advisory is to stay hydrated. The government advises drinking plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty. Carrying water while traveling is essential, and consuming homemade hydrating drinks like lemon water, buttermilk, and fresh fruit juices is highly recommended.

2. Eat Water-Rich Foods:

Seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content, such as watermelon, muskmelon, and cucumbers, should be consumed regularly to stay hydrated. These foods can help replenish lost fluids during the scorching heat.

3. Dress for the Heat:

Wearing light-colored, loose cotton clothes is advised, as they allow better airflow and help in keeping the body cool. Additionally, protect your head from direct sun exposure by using an umbrella, hat, or cloth.

4. Avoid the Sun During Peak Hours:

The advisory strongly recommends staying indoors between 12:00 pm and 3:00 pm, the hottest part of the day. If staying indoors isn’t possible, ensuring that homes are well-ventilated and cool is essential for minimizing heat exposure.

5. Avoid Dehydrating Substances:

People are advised to refrain from consuming alcohol, tea, coffee, carbonated drinks, and sugary beverages, as they can contribute to dehydration. High-protein, salty, spicy, and oily foods should also be avoided during this period.

6. Avoid Strenuous Activities:

It is advised to refrain from engaging in strenuous physical activities, such as exercising or cooking during peak heat hours. Additionally, walking barefoot on hot surfaces should be avoided to prevent burns and heat-related injuries.

Recognizing Heat-Related Illness Symptoms

The government has outlined several symptoms of heat-related illnesses, including nausea, vomiting, dry skin, dizziness, muscle cramps, and rapid heartbeat. In severe cases, individuals may experience disorientation, seizures, or even a coma. If any of these symptoms appear, immediate medical attention is essential. Government health centers are available to provide the necessary care.

Public Health Facilities Ready for Heatwave Crisis

To address any heat-related health issues, the Telangana government has made provisions in public health facilities. Special beds, essential medicines, and IV fluids are readily available to treat those affected by the heatwave. Health workers are also equipped with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets to assist individuals in need of rehydration.

The government is actively monitoring the situation and ensuring that resources are available to handle any heat-related health crises that may arise.

Stay Safe During the Heatwave

As the heatwave intensifies over the coming days, it’s essential to follow the guidelines outlined in the advisory to stay safe. Remember to stay hydrated, avoid peak heat hours, wear protective clothing, and stay informed about the signs of heat-related illnesses. The Telangana government is taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents during this challenging period.