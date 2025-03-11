Unlock Massive Discounts This Holi: IndiGo & Air India Express Reveal Exclusive Flight Offers!

With the festive season of Holi around the corner, two major airlines, IndiGo and Air India Express, have launched exclusive discounts to make your holiday travel even more special. These special Holi Getaway Sale and Holi Flash Sale offer travelers discounted flight fares and additional services, making it an ideal opportunity to plan your upcoming trips.

IndiGo’s Holi Getaway Sale: Discounts on Domestic and International Flights

IndiGo, one of India’s most preferred airlines, has introduced its “Holi Getaway Sale” to celebrate the festival of colors. The sale offers discounted airfares and exclusive deals on additional services across all booking channels. The booking window for this sale is from 10th March 2025 to 12th March 2025, with travel validity from 17th March 2025 to 21st September 2025.

Domestic Flights : Fares start from as low as ₹1,199 .

: Fares start from as low as . International Flights: Starting from ₹4,199.

But that’s not all. IndiGo is also offering discounts on additional services, including:

Baggage : Get up to 20% off on extra baggage (15kg, 20kg, 30kg).

: Get up to on extra baggage (15kg, 20kg, 30kg). Seat Selection : Enjoy up to 35% off on seat selection.

: Enjoy up to on seat selection. Pre-booked Meals : Get 10% off on pre-booked meals.

: Get on pre-booked meals. Emergency XL Seats: Available from ₹599 for domestic flights and ₹699 for international flights.

Moreover, IndiGo is offering up to 50% off on its Fast Forward Service and up to 30% off on 6E Prime and 6E Seat & Eat packages. Customers booking through IndiGo’s official website (www.goindigo.in) or mobile app will also receive an additional 5% discount.

Air India Express Holi Flash Sale: Affordable Fares for Holiday Travel

Not to be left behind, Air India Express has launched its Holi Flash Sale, offering great deals on Xpress Lite and Xpress Value fares. This sale gives travelers the chance to book tickets at a discounted price and travel between 17th March 2025 and 25th September 2025.

Xpress Lite Fare : Starts at ₹1,330 .

: Starts at . Xpress Value Fare: Starts at ₹1,499.

These prices include base fare, taxes, and airport charges but exclude convenience fees and additional services. Tickets must be booked by 12th March 2025 to take advantage of this offer.

How to Book

To grab these amazing deals, simply visit IndiGo’s official website or Air India Express’s website to book your tickets. For IndiGo, use the mobile app or website for an additional 5% discount. Air India Express offers a convenient platform for quick bookings as well.

Whether you’re planning a domestic trip or flying internationally, both IndiGo’s Holi Getaway Sale and Air India Express’s Holi Flash Sale offer unbeatable fares and discounts. Don’t miss out on this limited-time offer to enjoy affordable travel and make your Holi festival even more memorable!

Book now and start your celebrations with great savings!