Telangana Caste Census a Historic Milestone: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has declared that the caste survey conducted by the Congress government will be a historic milestone in the state’s governance.

Speaking at a meeting with Backward Community (BC) leaders, the Chief Minister was appreciated for implementing two key laws that grant 42% reservation to BCs in education, employment, and political representation.

Revanth Reddy emphasized that the caste survey was conducted transparently, and that the government ensured the policy document remains accurate.

“It is an honor for us to lead this initiative. We have not only prepared a document but also passed legislation to strengthen the BC quota. Two bills were approved in the Legislative Assembly to provide political reservations and ensure quotas in education and jobs. Telangana will serve as a model for the entire country,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged BC communities to stay vigilant and not be misled by those attempting to exploit caste issues for political gains.