Telangana Charts 2047 Power Roadmap: Bhatti Vikramarka Sets Vision for Energy Future

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also handles the power portfolio, has urged the state electricity department to chart a comprehensive long-term power generation roadmap up to 2047, aligning with the Telangana Rising Vision. The directive came during a high-level review meeting held with TG Genco directors on Friday.

Power Demand Soars to 17,162 MW, Urgent Planning Required

Bhatti highlighted that Telangana witnessed a record peak power demand of 17,162 MW in March 2025, underlining the urgency for future-ready energy strategies. He instructed officials to factor in upcoming mega infrastructure projects, rapid industrial growth, and shifting lifestyle patterns while planning capacity expansions.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Free Power for Farmers and the Poor

Reiterating the Congress-led state government’s flagship welfare schemes, the Deputy CM confirmed that 24×7 free electricity will continue for 30 lakh agricultural pump sets, along with 200 free power units for economically weaker households. He acknowledged that power subsidies may reach ₹17,000 crore annually, making efficient power planning even more crucial.

Also Read: No Immediate Hike in Engineering College Fees in Telangana, Confirms CM Revanth Reddy

Push for Green Energy: Solar and Thermal Projects in Focus

Bhatti called for expediting green energy projects, including the Indira Solar Girijala Vikasam, and stressed the need to replace aging thermal power units at Ramagundam and Kothagudem with new-generation plants. He asked the department to set up a special coordination team to fast-track solar project tenders and installations.

Operational Freedom and Accountability for Power Agencies

Granting full operational freedom to directors of Genco, Transco, and Redco, Bhatti instructed them to monitor power agreements daily and accelerate solar panel installations, especially under the state’s housing schemes. Senior officials from the energy department and allied agencies participated in the session.