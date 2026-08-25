Telangana

Horrific Accident in Ghatkesar: Drunk Driver Rams Car into 6 Youths, Two in Critical Condition

Local residents and bystanders rushed to the scene and helped shift the injured youths to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sources said that the condition of two of the injured youths is critical.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi25 August 2026 - 11:07
Horrific Accident in Ghatkesar: Drunk Driver Rams Car into 6 Youths, Two in Critical Condition
Horrific Accident in Ghatkesar: Drunk Driver Rams Car into 6 Youths, Two in Critical Condition

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Ghatesar: A serious road accident near Vignana College in Ghatesar left six youths severely injured after a car allegedly driven by a man under the influence of alcohol rammed into them.

According to initial information, the six youths were working near the college when the speeding car hit them. The impact of the collision left all six with serious injuries.

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Local residents and bystanders rushed to the scene and helped shift the injured youths to a nearby hospital for treatment. Sources said that the condition of two of the injured youths is critical.

Police were informed about the incident and an investigation is expected to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident. Further details are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi25 August 2026 - 11:07
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs!Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs.With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments.He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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