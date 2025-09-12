Telangana CM orders permanent ghats’ development for Godavari Pushkaram

Telangana

During a review of preparations, the Chief Minister stressed prioritizing the construction of permanent ghats in collaboration with prominent temples along the Godavari catchment area.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf12 September 2025 - 17:23
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to make permanent arrangements for the upcoming Godavari Pushkaram in 2027, with special emphasis on temple-centric development of the ghats.

During a review of preparations, the Chief Minister stressed prioritizing the construction of permanent ghats in collaboration with prominent temples along the Godavari catchment area.

He directed officials to conduct field visits to major temples from Basara to Bhadrachalam, including Kaleshwaram and Dharmapuri, and compile a comprehensive list of suitable sites.

Revanth Reddy said that temples near national highways and key roads within Telangana should be given higher priority in planning ghat development.

He highlighted the need to expand existing ghats, improve road connectivity, and enhance supporting facilities permanently to accommodate about two lakh devotees at a time during Pushkaram.

The Chief Minister also emphasized designing unique ghats for each temple, considering local conditions, and called for close coordination among the Tourism, Irrigation, and Endowments departments for smooth implementation.

