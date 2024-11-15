Telangana CM Revanth greets Sikh fraternity on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended warm greetings to the Sikh community, urging people to embrace the principles of humility, service, and compassion as taught by Guru Nanak. The CM’s message emphasized how Guru Nanak’s teachings of love, respect, and living a life of self-respect continue to inspire millions around the world.

Telangana CM Pays Tribute to Guru Nanak’s Teachings

In his heartfelt message, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy praised Guru Nanak for imparting valuable life lessons that resonate across generations. The CM underscored that Guru Nanak’s message of living humbly and serving humanity is not only essential for personal growth but also for building a compassionate society.

“Guru Nanak’s teachings about humility, service, and living in harmony with others are timeless. He taught us to respect hard work and share our earnings with the needy, reinforcing the importance of unity and self-respect,” said Chief Minister Reddy.

The CM emphasized that Guru Nanak’s life and messages continue to inspire individuals, guiding them towards a path of righteousness, love, and selflessness.

Tribute to Guru Nanak’s Vision of Humanity

Chief Minister Reddy also noted that Guru Nanak’s philosophy encourages individuals to work selflessly, embrace humility, and live in harmony with fellow human beings. The profound teachings of Guru Nanak extend beyond religious boundaries, providing a universal message of kindness and compassion that is relevant in today’s world.



Also Read: Telangana: CM Revanth Instructs IAS and IPS Officers to Visit Schools

Guru Nanak’s teachings also advocate for equality and social justice, promoting the idea that every individual, regardless of background or status, is deserving of respect and love. The CM’s greetings highlighted how these values remain deeply ingrained in the fabric of Telangana’s culture, where unity and mutual respect are celebrated.

Tributes from Other Leaders on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Along with Chief Minister Reddy, several other prominent leaders also paid tribute to Guru Nanak on this auspicious occasion.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer praised Guru Nanak as a visionary saint and social reformer, acknowledging his tireless efforts toward creating a society based on equality, love, and harmony.

praised Guru Nanak as a visionary saint and social reformer, acknowledging his tireless efforts toward creating a society based on equality, love, and harmony. Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy , conveyed his greetings to the Sikh community on Guru Nanak Jayanti, echoing the importance of Guru Nanak’s teachings of service, compassion, and humanity. He expressed hope that the teachings of the great Guru would continue to guide society on a path of mutual respect and understanding.

, conveyed his greetings to the Sikh community on Guru Nanak Jayanti, echoing the importance of Guru Nanak’s teachings of service, compassion, and humanity. He expressed hope that the teachings of the great Guru would continue to guide society on a path of mutual respect and understanding. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, also took the opportunity to honor Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary. Bandi Sanjay Kumar highlighted Birsa Munda’s commitment to the rights of tribal communities and his contributions to India’s independence, inspiring people to work toward an inclusive and just society.

Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrations Across Telangana

The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, also known as Gurpurab, is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Telangana, particularly within the Sikh community. The occasion is marked by prayers, processions, and community service activities that embody the principles taught by Guru Nanak. The state government has expressed its support for such celebrations, encouraging people to come together in unity and continue to promote the core values of service, humility, and compassion in everyday life.

Reflecting on the Legacy of Guru Nanak

Guru Nanak’s legacy goes beyond religious identity; his teachings inspire people to strive for a fair and just society, where all individuals, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion, are treated with dignity and respect. His emphasis on love for humanity, humility, and service to others is a guiding light for millions of people worldwide.

On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and leaders across the nation have reiterated the importance of following Guru Nanak’s teachings in building a better, more inclusive society. With their tributes and greetings, they continue to uphold the values of love, compassion, and humanity that Guru Nanak preached centuries ago.

Conclusion: Embracing the Teachings of Guru Nanak

As Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, it serves as a reminder of the profound impact of Guru Nanak’s life and teachings. His message of unity, service, and respect for all forms of life transcends religious boundaries and remains relevant in today’s world, guiding individuals to live with purpose, compassion, and integrity.

Through their tributes, Telangana’s political leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to promoting these universal values, encouraging all citizens to adopt the spirit of selflessness and contribute to the welfare of society. As the state and country at large continue to honor Guru Nanak’s legacy, his teachings will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations to work together for a more inclusive and compassionate world.