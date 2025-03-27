Telangana CM Revanth Recalls 16-Day Detention in Cherlapalli Jail

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently shared a harrowing account of his 16-day detention in Cherlapalli Jail, shedding light on what he described as an unjust and excessive action taken against him.

Speaking at a public event, Revanth Reddy recalled being fined Rs. 500 for flying a drone but was instead arrested, sent on remand, and placed in the high-security detention cell, typically reserved for Naxalites and terrorists.

Unlawful Arrest and Harsh Treatment

Under Indian law, offenses with sentences of up to seven years generally do not warrant remand; bail is the standard procedure. However, Reddy alleged that authorities overstepped their legal limits by imprisoning him in Cherlapalli Jail.

“I was detained in a high-security cell without justification, isolated for 16 days without any human contact,” he said. “Despite the injustice, I have moved beyond my anger and continue to work for the welfare of the state.”

Inhumane Jail Conditions

Describing the harsh environment inside the detention cell, Reddy said, “If they hadn’t turned off the tube lights to keep me from sleeping, I still wouldn’t have managed to rest. The cell was filled with 20 to 30 large lizards feeding on worms, making it impossible to sleep.”

He compared the experience to being confined in a small bathroom with only a small window to look out from. He further offered to take MLAs and ministers inside the cell to witness the conditions firsthand.

Enduring the Ordeal

Revanth Reddy revealed that due to sleep deprivation inside the cell, he would find solace in resting under a tree when he was allowed outside early in the morning.

Despite the ordeal, Reddy reaffirmed his commitment to serving Telangana and ensuring that no citizen is subjected to similar mistreatment. His remarks have sparked a discussion about judicial overreach and the treatment of political figures in custody.

Political Repercussions and Public Reaction

The revelation has led to debates among political circles and the public, with many questioning the circumstances of his arrest. Supporters of Reddy have condemned the excessive force used against him, while opposition parties have called for transparency in judicial procedures.

As the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy continues to advocate for the state’s development, stating that his time in Cherlapalli Jail has only strengthened his resolve to bring about systemic reforms and protect citizens’ rights.