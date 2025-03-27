Kaleshwaram Project Under Fire: Can Telangana Government Defend Its Record?

The Telangana Assembly session is set to conclude today, with significant debates and discussions taking place among the members. The session is expected to address critical issues, including the presentation of the CAG report by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and the passing of the Appropriation Bill. The session also witnessed some fiery comments and exchanges between members of the ruling BRS party and opposition lawmakers, particularly those from the BJP and Congress.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka to Present CAG Report

As the Telangana Assembly session nears its end, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka is scheduled to present the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the House. The report is expected to highlight key financial and administrative issues within the state, setting the stage for further debates.

BRS MLA KP Vivekananda Accuses BJP and Congress of Alliance

BRS MLA KP Vivekananda stirred controversy with his comments at the Assembly’s media point, accusing the BJP and Congress of being in an unspoken alliance. Vivekananda claimed that both parties were working together behind the scenes, referring to the situation as “wrestling in Delhi.” He went on to criticize Congress MLA Uttam Kumar Reddy for failing to answer questions raised by Finance Minister Harish Rao during the session, suggesting that the BJP was merely echoing Congress’s script in the Assembly.

Vivekananda also defended the Kaleshwaram project, asserting that it was built with all necessary permissions when the BJP was in power at the Centre. He questioned the BJP’s effectiveness at the Centre, stating that rather than speaking on behalf of Congress, BJP leaders should directly address their own party’s role.

BRS MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay Criticizes BJP’s Hypocrisy

MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay also voiced his concerns about the BJP’s stance on Congress. He pointed out the contradiction in BJP leaders’ statements, with Prime Minister Modi urging to “remove Congress” nationally, while BJP leaders in Telangana were allegedly trying to “save Congress.” Sanjay also responded to BJP leader Bhatti Vikramarka’s remarks in the Assembly, accusing him of arrogance and demanding that he withdraw certain statements made during the session.

MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy Raises Law and Order Concerns

BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy made serious allegations regarding the state’s law and order situation. He claimed that his house was attacked by rowdies, and the Cyberabad DCP and Madhapur ACP were involved in bringing the rowdy sheeters. Reddy demanded that these officers be suspended for their involvement in the incident. He also criticized the lack of action against the accused, questioning the safety of both legislators and the common public in the state.

Reddy’s remarks extended beyond personal issues, as he raised concerns about the negligence of the government regarding agricultural issues in his constituency, where crops were reportedly drying up. He further called for the blacklisting of Raghava Construction Company, linked to Minister Ponguleti, for its role in the Sunkesala project.

Telangana’s Water and Irrigation Crisis

During the session, BRS lawmakers also reiterated their support for the Kaleshwaram project, which has been hailed as a key solution to irrigation challenges in the state. The project, according to the BRS, has provided irrigation water to over 18 lakh acres of land. However, there are ongoing concerns about delayed payments to small contractors, with calls for immediate settlement of outstanding bills.

By-Elections and Political Uncertainty

The issue of by-elections was also a hot topic in the Assembly. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s comments on MLAs switching sides drew criticism from opposition members. The BRS party announced that on April 2, they would take the issue of by-elections in 10 constituencies to the Supreme Court, following the announcement that there would be no by-elections despite the political shift in those constituencies.

A Session Marked by Controversy and Political Allegiances

The final day of the Telangana Assembly session has been marked by intense debates and accusations, with BRS lawmakers criticizing both the BJP and Congress for their political maneuvering. From concerns over irrigation projects to law-and-order issues and the ongoing political drama, today’s session promises to continue stirring up discussions that could have lasting implications on the state’s political landscape.