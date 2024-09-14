Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches book ‘Prophet for the World’ (Live Footage)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday launched a book titled “Prophet for the World” authored by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, president, All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

Addressing the gathering after the book launch, Reddy said the essence of the preachings of Prophet Muhammad, Gita and the Bible are the same.

He, without naming anyone, further said some people are trying to spread hatred in society and, in order to stop them, all should work together.

Showering praise on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who was also present on the occasion, Reddy said the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member is the “voice of the poor”.

“Even when he spoke against Congress, I used to like it because our own brother (from Hyderabad) is raising his voice. If somebody speaks against us, he doesn’t become our enemy. There may be some mistakes in running a government. In order to correct those mistakes. We need a strong opposition, whether it is in the state or in the country,” the CM said.

Besides Owaisi, the Telangana government’s adviser on minority affairs, Mohammed Shabbir Ali, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Authored in Urdu and translated into English, the book is a detailed chronicle of the life and times of Prophet Muhammad. It promises a unique approach to understanding different facets of the messenger of Allah, according to the organisers of the book launch event.