Telangana

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend AICC HQ Inauguration in Delhi on Jan 15

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will travel to New Delhi on Tuesday to participate in the inauguration of the Congress party's new headquarters, scheduled for January 15, as confirmed by official sources.

Fouzia Farhana14 January 2025 - 14:22
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend AICC HQ Inauguration in Delhi on Jan 15
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend AICC HQ Inauguration in Delhi on Jan 15

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will travel to New Delhi on Tuesday to participate in the inauguration of the Congress party’s new headquarters, scheduled for January 15, as confirmed by official sources.

Inauguration of Indira Gandhi Bhawan

The new AICC office, named Indira Gandhi Bhawan, will be inaugurated by Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

REVANTH 6 2 Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend AICC HQ Inauguration in Delhi on Jan 15

Meetings with Union Ministers and International Tour

Following the inauguration, Revanth Reddy is expected to meet several union ministers on January 16 before embarking on an international tour later that night.

In a bid to attract investments to Telangana, the CM, along with cabinet colleague D. Sridhar Babu and senior officials, will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20 to 22.

REVANTH 9 Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend AICC HQ Inauguration in Delhi on Jan 15

Also Read: Telangana New Ration Cards: Government Unveils Eligibility Guidelines, Find Out Who’s Eligible?

Singapore Visit to Explore Investments

Before heading to the WEF meeting, Revanth Reddy will visit Singapore from January 16 to 19 to hold discussions with various firms about potential investments in Telangana and to explore collaborations for the proposed Skill University, according to an official release.

REVANTH 4 Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Attend AICC HQ Inauguration in Delhi on Jan 15

Source
PTI
Tags
Fouzia Farhana14 January 2025 - 14:22

Related Articles

Telangana: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Gets Conditional Bail After Arrest

Telangana: BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy Gets Conditional Bail After Arrest

14 January 2025 - 16:25
Telangana Celebrates Makara Sankranti with Festive Spirit, Special Events, and Traditional Rituals

Telangana Celebrates Makara Sankranti with Festive Spirit, Special Events, and Traditional Rituals

14 January 2025 - 15:34
Telangana New Ration Cards: Government Unveils Eligibility Guidelines, Find Out Who’s Eligible?

Telangana New Ration Cards: Government Unveils Eligibility Guidelines, Find Out Who’s Eligible?

14 January 2025 - 13:08
Hyderabad: KTR, Harish Rao in House Arrest; Kaushik Reddy Released on Bail

Hyderabad: KTR, Harish Rao in House Arrest; Kaushik Reddy Released on Bail

14 January 2025 - 12:03
Back to top button