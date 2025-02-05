Telangana CM Revanth Condoles the Demise of Aga Khan IV: A Tribute to His Humanitarian Legacy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday expressed his heartfelt condolences following the death of His Highness Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, and a renowned humanitarian.

Aga Khan, who passed away at the age of 88, left behind a legacy of profound social and humanitarian work. His death has been described as an “irreparable loss for humanity” by the Telangana CM.

The Life and Legacy of Aga Khan IV

Aga Khan IV, born Karim Al-Hussaini, was not only a spiritual leader for millions of Ismaili Muslims worldwide but also an acclaimed social worker and philanthropist.

Ascending to the position of spiritual leader at the young age of 20, Aga Khan dedicated his life to promoting education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Through his work with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), he became a global figure recognized for his tireless efforts in improving the lives of marginalized communities.

His initiatives spanned various countries, and the Aga Khan Foundation, which he established, played a pivotal role in creating hospitals, educational institutions, and cultural centers that continue to benefit millions today.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute

In a statement, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the immense contributions of Aga Khan to society. He praised the spiritual leader’s commitment to building institutions that have significantly impacted global education, healthcare, and social development.

Revanth Reddy specifically noted the commendable work of the Aga Khan Foundation’s institutions in Hyderabad, emphasizing the importance of their continued work in poverty alleviation, heritage conservation, and healthcare services.

The CM expressed his deep sorrow at the loss, emphasizing that Aga Khan’s contributions will be remembered forever for their far-reaching impact on humanity. The Telangana Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences to Aga Khan’s family, descendants, and followers, acknowledging the great personal and communal loss.

Aga Khan’s Contributions to Education and Healthcare

Aga Khan’s vision and dedication led to the establishment of numerous educational and medical institutions across the globe.

The Aga Khan Foundation, under his leadership, has been instrumental in advancing education and healthcare in underserved regions. His work in poverty alleviation, especially in the most marginalized communities, has been widely regarded as one of his most significant legacies.

Aga Khan’s commitment to promoting social justice, equality, and humanitarian values through the AKDN has earned him recognition as a global leader. His contributions extended beyond the Ismaili Muslim community, impacting people of various cultures and faiths around the world.

A Global Figure in Humanitarian Efforts

Throughout his life, Aga Khan was celebrated not only for his role as a spiritual leader but also for his dedication to humanitarian causes. His contributions were honored with numerous awards, including the prestigious Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in recognition of his exceptional services to society.

The Aga Khan Development Network continues to run many programs that focus on the development of health, education, culture, and economic opportunities. These institutions are a testament to his enduring vision for a more inclusive and prosperous world, making his passing a profound loss on a global scale.

The Passing of Aga Khan IV

Aga Khan IV passed away on Tuesday in Portugal, surrounded by his family. The news of his death was confirmed by the Aga Khan Development Network and the Ismaili religious community. His passing marks the end of an era for the Ismaili Muslim community, which has been led by the Aga Khan for several decades.

The spiritual leader’s death comes as a deeply emotional event for his followers, who have revered him not only as their Imam but also as a guiding light for many of the world’s most vulnerable populations. His passing has left a void that is felt by millions of people around the world, from his direct followers to those who have benefited from his charitable initiatives.