Telangana Congress to Celebrate Caste Census and SC Sub-Categorization

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress has announced statewide celebrations following the successful completion of the caste census and the sub-categorization of Scheduled Castes (SCs) for the equitable implementation of reservations.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) has directed party workers and leaders to highlight this landmark initiative, calling it a “historic leap towards social justice.”

Caste Census Report Tabled in Assembly

The caste census report was officially presented in the Telangana State Legislature during a special session, marking a significant step in the state’s commitment to data-driven governance. The Assembly also passed a resolution urging the central government to conduct a nationwide caste census, a move that has been widely supported by social justice advocates and political leaders.

TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with ministers and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to extend their congratulations on the successful execution of the caste survey and the categorization of SC reservations.

“In a landmark move, the Telangana government has reaffirmed its commitment to social equity. This is more than just policy; it’s a bold statement that Telangana is dedicated to fairness, empowerment, and rightful representation,” TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud said in a statement.

Key Findings of the Telangana Caste Census

The comprehensive caste survey in Telangana provided crucial insights into the state’s demographic composition:

Backward Classes (BCs): 56.33% of the state’s population, including 10.08% BC Muslims.

56.33% of the state’s population, including 10.08% BC Muslims. Scheduled Castes (SCs): 17.43% of the total population.

17.43% of the total population. Scheduled Tribes (STs): 10.45% of the population.

10.45% of the population. Muslims: 12.56%, with 2.48% classified as Other Caste (OC) Muslims.

12.56%, with 2.48% classified as Other Caste (OC) Muslims. Other Castes (OCs): 13.31% of the population.

The extensive survey covered 3,54,77,554 individuals across 1,12,15,134 households, with an impressive 96.9% coverage rate over a 50-day period.

SC Sub-Categorization: Equitable Distribution of Reservation Benefits

The Telangana government also presented the report of a one-member Judicial Commission, headed by retired High Court judge, Justice Shameem Akhtar, which recommended the sub-categorization of SCs into three groups for more equitable distribution of the 15% SC reservation quota.

The Commission’s recommendations include the division of 59 SC communities into three distinct categories to ensure fair access to government benefits, education, and employment opportunities.

“Our government is committed to implementing the recommendations made by the Commission for the classification of SCs. This move will benefit SC communities who have been waiting for many years for justice and proper representation,” said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in the Assembly.

Why the Caste Census and SC Categorization Matter

The caste census and SC sub-categorization are seen as essential measures to promote equitable representation and social justice. By accurately identifying the socio-economic status of various communities, the government can implement targeted policies that ensure marginalized groups receive their fair share of resources and opportunities.

Data-Driven Policy Making: The findings will help shape inclusive policies in education, employment, and welfare programs.

The findings will help shape inclusive policies in education, employment, and welfare programs. Addressing Historical Disparities: Many SC sub-groups have historically been underrepresented in government jobs and educational institutions.

Many SC sub-groups have historically been underrepresented in government jobs and educational institutions. Strengthening Social Justice Movements: The data strengthens the case for reservation policies tailored to the specific needs of various marginalized communities.

Congress Calls for Nationwide Caste Census

The Telangana Congress has urged the central government to conduct a nationwide caste census, emphasizing that such an exercise is necessary for effective policy planning and implementation across India. The Assembly resolution in Telangana aims to put pressure on the Union government to take similar steps at the national level.

Public Response and Political Impact

The announcement of the caste census results and SC sub-categorization has received mixed reactions from political leaders and social groups. While many have lauded the move as a significant step toward uplifting disadvantaged communities, opposition parties have raised concerns about the methodology and potential political motives behind the survey.

The ruling Congress party in Telangana is positioning itself as a pro-social justice government, aiming to consolidate support among BCs, SCs, and other marginalized groups ahead of the upcoming elections.