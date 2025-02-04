Telangana Government Launches Comprehensive Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly has officially resolved to conduct a comprehensive Social, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political, and Caste Survey (SEEEPC) across the state, in line with the decision taken by the Council of Ministers on February 4, 2024. The initiative aims to gather detailed data to formulate and implement various social, economic, educational, and political schemes aimed at uplifting the Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and other weaker sections.

Survey Overview and Objectives

The resolution, passed on February 16, 2024, mandates the conducting of a comprehensive survey across Telangana, focusing on the social, economic, educational, employment, political, and caste status of individuals. The State government has issued a Government Order (GO M.S. NO 18) on October 10, 2024, for the survey’s execution. The government formed a dedicated committee under the leadership of Minister Shri N. Uttam Kumar Reddy to oversee the process.

Survey Process and Methodology

To ensure a well-organized survey, the Planning Department has been designated as the nodal agency. The state has meticulously studied previous surveys conducted in states like Karnataka and Bihar to understand best practices. The survey process involves dividing each district into Enumeration Blocks (EBs) containing 150 households. A total of 94,261 EBs have been formed, with over 1,03,889 enumerators and supervisors appointed to carry out the task.

Survey Timeline and Coverage

The SEEEPC survey officially began on November 6, 2024, with a three-day house-listing phase. The full survey then commenced on November 9, 2024, and was completed by December 25, 2024. The survey covered 66,99,602 households in rural areas and 45,15,532 households in urban areas, amounting to a total of 1,12,15,134 households surveyed, with a coverage rate of 96.9%. A small percentage of households (3,56,323) were not surveyed, mostly due to reasons in urban areas like GHMC.

Data Collection and Results

The survey collected data from a total of 3,54,77,554 individuals. The data shows the following breakdown of the population by social group:

SCs (Scheduled Castes): 61,84,319 individuals, constituting 17.43% of the total population.

61,84,319 individuals, constituting 17.43% of the total population. STs (Scheduled Tribes): 37,05,929 individuals, constituting 10.45%.

37,05,929 individuals, constituting 10.45%. BCs (Backward Classes, excluding Muslim minorities): 1,64,09,179 individuals, comprising 46.25%.

1,64,09,179 individuals, comprising 46.25%. Muslim Minorities: 44,57,012 individuals, making up 12.56%.

44,57,012 individuals, making up 12.56%. BCs in Muslim Minorities: 35,76,588 individuals, constituting 10.08%.

35,76,588 individuals, constituting 10.08%. OCs (Other Castes): 56,01,539 individuals, accounting for 15.79% of the population.

56,01,539 individuals, accounting for 15.79% of the population. OCs excluding Muslim Minorities: 47,21,115 individuals, constituting 13.31%.

Future Policy Formulation Based on Survey Data

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized that the data gathered through this survey would be used by the state government to formulate policies and schemes aimed at the welfare of SCs, STs, BCs, and other marginalized groups. This survey represents a significant step toward achieving equitable growth and meeting the diverse needs of the Telangana population.

The government’s commitment to data-driven governance and policymaking has been reinforced through this initiative, marking the beginning of a new phase in addressing social and economic challenges with transparency and integrity.

