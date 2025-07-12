Telangana Declares 3-Day School Holiday for Bonalu Festival – July 12 – 14

SECUNDERABAD — The Telangana government has announced a three-day holiday for schools and colleges in parts of Secunderabad from July 12 to 14, 2025, honoring the annual Bonalu festival. The break allows students and staff to participate in the region’s vibrant cultural celebrations. The announcement has been met with excitement from students and parents in the designated areas.

Holiday Schedule

July 12 (Saturday) : Second Saturday, a scheduled weekly closure.

: Second Saturday, a scheduled weekly closure. July 13 (Sunday) : Regular weekend holiday.

: Regular weekend holiday. July 14 (Monday): Government-declared holiday for Bonalu festivities in Secunderabad.

This extended weekend coincides with the Secunderabad Lashkar Bonalu, a key segment of the month-long Ashada festival. Devotees will offer “bonas” (decorated food baskets) at local temples and join the Goddess Ammavari procession, a hallmark of the celebrations.

Possible Holiday Extension to Other Areas

While the holiday is currently confirmed only for schools within the Secunderabad jurisdiction, officials have indicated that a similar declaration could be made for other parts of the city, including Hyderabad.

The government often declares holidays in phases to align with the specific dates of Bonalu processions in different areas like Golconda and the Old City. Parents and students in other regions are advised to await an official announcement for confirmation.

Bonalu: A Cultural Cornerstone

Bonalu, recognized as Telangana’s official state festival since 2014, originated in the 19th century as a thanksgiving ritual after a plague outbreak subsided. It features traditional dances, drum performances, and elaborate temple ceremonies. While observed statewide, Secunderabad and Hyderabad host the most expansive events, including the iconic procession at Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Temple.

Weather Alerts and Possible Extensions

The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall alerts across Telangana this week. While no statewide school closures are confirmed, district authorities may announce additional suspensions if flooding or safety risks arise.

Currently, the three-day holiday applies only to Secunderabad institutions. Parents in other regions should monitor official government communications or school circulars for updates.

Bonalu’s primary statewide holiday remains confirmed for Monday, July 21, with closures expected across Telangana. Schools will resume operations in Secunderabad on Tuesday, July 15.