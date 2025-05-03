Telangana Degree Admissions 2025: DOST Phase 1 Registration Opens on May 3
The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal will open for Phase 1 registration from May 4, 2025, with the last date to apply set for May 21, 2025.
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially released the DOST 2025 notification for admission into undergraduate degree programmes across Telangana.
The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal will open for Phase 1 registration from May 3, 2025, with the last date to apply set for May 21, 2025.
Table of Contents
Students seeking admission into BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, and other UG programmes in government and private degree colleges across the state can register through the official website: https://dost.cgg.gov.in. A non-refundable registration fee of Rs.200 is applicable for Phase 1.
DOST 2025: Key Dates to Remember
- Phase 1 Registration: May 3 to May 21, 2025
- Web Options Entry: May 10 to May 22, 2025
- Special Category Certificate Verification (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports/Extra-curricular): May 21–22 at university helpline centres
- Phase 1 Seat Allotment: May 29, 2025
- Online Self-Reporting: May 30 to June 6, 2025
- Orientation for Students: June 24 to 28, 2025
- Commencement of First Semester Classes: June 30, 2025
Multiple Phases for UG Admissions
Following Phase 1, two additional rounds of counselling and seat allotment will be conducted to ensure maximum student participation and seat fulfillment.
Also Read: Rahul Gandhi’s Pressure Led Centre to Agree on Caste Census
Officials Present at the Launch
The official announcement was made by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy (TSCHE Chairman and DOST Convener) and A. Sridevasena (Commissioner, Collegiate Education). Other dignitaries present included Prof. SK Mahmood (Vice Chairman, TGCHE), Prof. Sriram Venkatesh (Secretary, TGCHE), and Prof. Bala Bhaskar (Academic Guidance Officer).
DOST 2025 Admission Process Simplified
Students can complete the entire admission process online, including registration, web options selection, seat allotment, and self-reporting. Special category candidates are advised to carry original documents for certificate verification during the designated dates.