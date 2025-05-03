Telangana Degree Admissions 2025: DOST Phase 1 Registration Opens on May 3

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially released the DOST 2025 notification for admission into undergraduate degree programmes across Telangana.

The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) portal will open for Phase 1 registration from May 3, 2025, with the last date to apply set for May 21, 2025.

Students seeking admission into BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, and other UG programmes in government and private degree colleges across the state can register through the official website: https://dost.cgg.gov.in. A non-refundable registration fee of Rs.200 is applicable for Phase 1.

Phase 1 Registration : May 3 to May 21, 2025

: May 3 to May 21, 2025 Web Options Entry : May 10 to May 22, 2025

: May 10 to May 22, 2025 Special Category Certificate Verification (PH/CAP/NCC/Sports/Extra-curricular): May 21–22 at university helpline centres

(PH/CAP/NCC/Sports/Extra-curricular): May 21–22 at university helpline centres Phase 1 Seat Allotment : May 29, 2025

: May 29, 2025 Online Self-Reporting : May 30 to June 6, 2025

: May 30 to June 6, 2025 Orientation for Students : June 24 to 28, 2025

: June 24 to 28, 2025 Commencement of First Semester Classes: June 30, 2025

Multiple Phases for UG Admissions

Following Phase 1, two additional rounds of counselling and seat allotment will be conducted to ensure maximum student participation and seat fulfillment.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi’s Pressure Led Centre to Agree on Caste Census

Officials Present at the Launch

The official announcement was made by Prof. V. Balakista Reddy (TSCHE Chairman and DOST Convener) and A. Sridevasena (Commissioner, Collegiate Education). Other dignitaries present included Prof. SK Mahmood (Vice Chairman, TGCHE), Prof. Sriram Venkatesh (Secretary, TGCHE), and Prof. Bala Bhaskar (Academic Guidance Officer).

DOST 2025 Admission Process Simplified

Students can complete the entire admission process online, including registration, web options selection, seat allotment, and self-reporting. Special category candidates are advised to carry original documents for certificate verification during the designated dates.