Rahul Gandhi’s Pressure Led Centre to Agree on Caste Census

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar credited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for compelling the Union government to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census.

Speaking to the media after meeting Governor Jishnu Dev Verma at Raj Bhavan on Friday, Ponnam asserted that the Centre’s move is a direct result of the consistent pressure mounted by Rahul Gandhi. He said the entire credit for this political development belongs to the Leader of the Opposition.

Congress Leaders Thank Governor for Passing BC Reservation Bill

A delegation of senior Congress leaders led by TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud met the Governor to express gratitude for approving the bill granting 42% reservation to Backward Classes in Telangana and forwarding it to the President for assent.

Telangana Sets Example with Transparent Caste Survey

Minister Ponnam highlighted Telangana’s transparent caste census, calling it a model for the nation. He reiterated that the state’s proactive approach has now influenced national policy.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud emphasized that the Centre agreed to caste enumeration only due to Congress’s sustained advocacy, dismissing contrary claims as politically motivated. “Critics should engage in self-reflection before making baseless statements,” he remarked.

Senior Leaders Part of Delegation

The Congress delegation included former MPs V. Hanumantha Rao and Anjan Kumar Yadav, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLCs Baswaraju Saraiah, Dande Vitthal, Vijaya Shanti, and Narayana. Government Whips Adi Srinivas and Birla Ilaiyya, MLAs Danam Nagender, Vakati Srihari, Makkana Singh Raj Thakur, Irlapalli Shankar, and Prakash Goud were also present, along with corporation chairpersons and other key party leaders.