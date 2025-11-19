Telangana Delegation Welcomes Grieving Families in Madina, CM Revanth Reddy Reviews Relief Efforts

Madina: The family members of those who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident near Madina have reached the holy city, where the Government of Telangana has put in place comprehensive support arrangements to assist them during this difficult period. The accident occurred when a bus carrying pilgrims caught fire after colliding with an oil tanker, resulting in multiple fatalities.

Acting on the instructions of Hon’ble Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, a high-level delegation from Telangana arrived at Madina Airport to receive the grieving families. The delegation included Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin, MLA Majid Hussain, and Minority Welfare Secretary B. Shafiullah (IFS).

Upon their arrival, Minister Azharuddin welcomed the families with deep respect and compassion, offering emotional support and assuring them that the Telangana government stands firmly by their side. He emphasized that every update from Madina is being personally conveyed to the Chief Minister to ensure that the families receive timely assistance.

The delegation reviewed all logistical arrangements, including accommodation, transportation, and other essential requirements, to ensure that the relatives face no inconvenience during their stay. Coordination with local Saudi authorities is ongoing to expedite formalities related to the last rites of the deceased.

Officials confirmed that all efforts are being made to complete procedural requirements at the earliest, with the government committed to extending uninterrupted support to the bereaved families.