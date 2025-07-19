Telangana: Digital arrest cases decline more than 75 pc in first half in this year

Hyderabad: The continuous awareness programmes have caused a significant decrease in the digital arrest cases in Telangana in the first half of 2025, the cybercrime police said in a release here today.



While 34 cases have been recorded till June this year in the state, the number was 140 in the corresponding period of the previous year.



During this year so far, the digital arrest cases have declined by over 75 percent compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the release said.



A digital arrest is a fraudulent tactic/scam used by the cyber criminals to falsely accuse individuals of breaking the law, often claiming the existence of a digital arrest warrant.

In 2024, till June, the digital arrest cases registered are 140 cases and in the second half from July,2024 to December 2024 the cases registered are 214.

As a result of increased alertness due to continuous awareness programmes, there is a significant decrease in the cases reported in the current year.



It is observed that most of the victims are senior citizens in the age group of 60 to 80 years who are highly educated and retired professionals whose children are found to be living/working abroad.

The fraudsters are calling the victims, posing as CBI/Customs/DRI/ED officers, sending fake arrest and non-bailable warrants, fake/fabricated court orders, fake letters of TRAI and are putting the victims in fear of impending arrest as if they are involved in criminal cases of money laundering, drug peddling, seizure of contraband, to which their mobile numbers and Aadhar cards are linked.

Under the threat of arrest and issue of a non-bailable warrant, job loss, and imprisonment and that the matter is being kept confidential, the victim is coerced to liquidate all assets within 24 hours over a 2–3-hour video call.



They will also be instructed to prematurely withdraw whatever fixed deposits they have, take a loan against gold, and obtain a personal loan and transfer the amount to them. The victims transfer the money under the fear and pressure.



In a public advisory, the police said, “No government agency will conduct investigation or arrest a criminal via a video call” and ‘Do not trust unknown callers claiming to be from Police, CBI, ED, DRI, NCB, Court, or TRAI”.



“Think Twice – No government agency will ever demand money over a phone call or instruct you to break your FDs, gold, or take loans,” the police said.



Anyone receiving a suspicious call should record the call or preserve the screenshots of the conversation for the purpose of evidence.



“If you are a victim of cybercrime fraud, immediately dial 1930 (or) Visit @https: ybercrime.gov.in/for assistance,” the advisory added.