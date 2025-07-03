Telangana Govt to Start Statewide Distribution of New Ration Cards on July 14, CM Revanth Reddy to Launch the Program in Tirumalagiri

Hyderabad, July 3, 2025: The Telangana government is set to begin the much-anticipated distribution of new ration cards on July 14, 2025. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will formally inaugurate the program in Tirumalagiri, located in the Tungaturthi constituency. This initiative marks a significant step towards bolstering food security for thousands of families across the state.

Also Read: Telangana Ration Card Status 2025: Track Your Application Online

The announcement was made by the Minister for Irrigation and Food & Civil Supplies, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who emphasized the government’s commitment to a transparent and corruption-free selection process. District collectors have been instructed to finalize the verification of all eligible applications by July 13 to ensure that no deserving family is overlooked. “The government’s focus is to ensure that every eligible person gets a ration card without any discrimination,” stated Minister Reddy. To maintain rigorous oversight, review meetings will now be conducted twice a month.

Key Highlights of Statewide Distribution of New Ration Cards on July 14

Deadline for Verification : District collectors must complete scrutiny of all eligible applications by July 13 to ensure no deserving family is excluded.

: District collectors must complete scrutiny of all eligible applications by to ensure no deserving family is excluded. Transparency Drive : Bi-monthly review meetings will monitor the selection process, with strict anti-corruption measures.

: Bi-monthly review meetings will monitor the selection process, with strict anti-corruption measures. Scale of Coverage : The program targets 3.10 crore beneficiaries (84% of Telangana’s population) under the free fine-rice scheme, providing 6 kg of rice per person monthly at an annual cost of ₹13,000 crore.

: The program targets 3.10 crore beneficiaries (84% of Telangana’s population) under the free fine-rice scheme, providing at an annual cost of ₹13,000 crore. Monsoon Preparedness: For June-August 2025, the government distributed three months’ rations upfront—18 kg/person, 105 kg/Antyodaya family, and 30 kg/Annapurna family—to prevent supply disruptions.

Addressing Past Gaps

Minister Reddy criticized the previous BRS regime for neglecting ration card enrollment, revealing that only 49,000 new cards were issued since 2014, compared to 89.73 lakh cards at Telangana’s formation. “Our focus is to eliminate discrimination and ensure every eligible person gets a card,” he emphasized. The Congress government has processed over 2 lakh pending applications since taking office.

Green Cards for APL Families

For the first time, Above Poverty Line (APL) households will receive Green Ration Cards, serving as valid address proof for passports, domicile certificates, and access to subsidies for essentials like pulses, oil, and spices. Though not eligible for free rice, these families may soon benefit from healthcare, education scholarships, and pensions.

Nalgonda’s Special Focus

Reddy linked the ration drive to broader rural welfare, noting Nalgonda’s prioritization in stalled irrigation projects like the Srisailam Left Bank Canal. The state is collaborating with the Indian Army for advanced electromagnetic LIDAR surveys to expedite tunnel repairs and ensure water reaches drought-prone farmlands.

What Beneficiaries Can Expect



Card Type Benefits Eligibility Tricolour Cards Free rice (6 kg/person), subsidized essentials, healthcare, pensions Below Poverty Line (BPL) Green Cards Address proof, potential subsidies on essentials, welfare scheme inclusion Above Poverty Line (APL)

The Civil Supplies Department will issue QR-coded smart ration cards to curb fraud. District administrations are deploying extra staff to meet the July 13 verification deadline, with grievance cells established for application disputes.