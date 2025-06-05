Telangana Engineering Admissions 2025 in Limbo: No Counselling Schedule Yet

Hyderabad: Despite the EAPCET 2025 results being announced on May 11, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has yet to release the engineering counselling schedule, sparking uncertainty and concern among aspiring students and private colleges.

Early Counselling Promise Not Fulfilled

Six months ago, the Higher Education Council had assured students and parents that engineering counselling would start earlier this year compared to the last. However, a full month has passed since the results were declared, and no concrete schedule has been published.

A senior official said, “We will try to release the schedule by the second week of this month.” Meanwhile, students are left in limbo, with many now looking at engineering colleges in other states for admission through the management quota.

AICTE Approval Delays Also Blamed

One of the primary reasons for the delay is pending approval from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The AICTE typically grants approvals for new branches and seat increases in colleges by late April or early May, but this year, the process is expected to conclude only by June 13.

State universities are also denying affiliation for newly approved seats, which has led to legal complications. Officials suggest that these unresolved approvals are significantly delaying the counselling process.

Engineering Seat Count Still Unclear

Currently, Telangana has 1.16 lakh engineering seats. Last year, colleges had proposed an increase of 12,000 seats, but the state government only allowed a 3,000-seat rise. Without clarity on the final seat matrix, authorities cannot proceed with counselling setup and software integration.

Fee Finalization Another Major Roadblock

The Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (AFRC) is yet to finalize engineering college fees for the 2025–26 academic year. Fee revisions occur every three years, and this cycle has been delayed due to multiple complaints about manipulated financial reports submitted by private colleges.

Until fee structures are finalized, officials say they cannot integrate college-wise fees into the counselling software, further pushing back the timeline.

Affiliations and Inspections Still Pending

Before counselling can begin, universities must finalize seat and branch affiliations and submit this data to the technical education department. JNTU-Hyderabad (JNTUH) has already conducted inspections and raised objections related to faculty and lab infrastructure in some colleges, giving them time to rectify deficiencies.

The lack of clarity on new seat approvals from the government is also stalling the affiliations process.

Private Colleges Anxious Over Delay

Private engineering colleges are growing increasingly restless as the delay in counselling is forcing students to explore options in other states. With around 35,000 management quota seats available, many colleges are attempting to fill these seats informally ahead of schedule, despite regulations mandating that they be filled only after convener quota admissions.

National Counselling Already Underway

In contrast to Telangana’s delay, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has already started the counselling process for national-level engineering institutions like IITs, NITs, and IIITs, creating additional pressure on state authorities.