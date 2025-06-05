“Every Employee Issue Will Be Solved”: Deputy CM Bhatti Sends Strong Message

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to resolving the long-pending issues of government employees. Chairing a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee at the state Secretariat on Wednesday, Bhatti stated, “It is our responsibility to resolve employees’ issues, and we will definitely find a solution to every problem.”

Consultations Held with Employees’ Unions

The sub-committee meeting saw participation from ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and government advisor K. Keshava Rao, along with members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of employees’ unions. The discussions were focused on key grievances such as pending dues, medical reimbursements, and marriage assistance schemes.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Fulfills Her Dream of Working with Anurag Basu

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Keen on Early Resolution

Bhatti mentioned that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed the cabinet to address employee concerns without delay. “We couldn’t do everything at once due to the financial backlog inherited from the previous government, but we are committed to finding sustainable solutions,” Bhatti said.

Salaries on Time and New Schemes Underway

Bhatti highlighted that the state has already ensured timely payment of salaries on the 1st of every month. He also noted that while continuing the welfare schemes of the previous administration, the new government has introduced additional employee-centric initiatives.

Focus on Medical and Marriage Benefits for Employees

The Deputy CM emphasized that discussions have already taken place regarding hospital expenses and marriage-related financial assistance for employees’ families. “There are no disagreements among cabinet members on prioritizing employee welfare,” he assured.

Report to Be Finalized After Cabinet Discussion

The three-member committee, led by Naveen Mittal and including Lokesh Kumar and Krishna Bhaskar, is preparing a detailed report. This will be discussed further with the Finance Ministry and other senior officials during the cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday. The final report will be submitted for implementation.

Principal Secretary (Finance) Sandeep Kumar Sultania also attended the meeting, signaling the government’s intent to integrate employee welfare into its financial planning.