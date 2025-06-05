Sara Ali Khan Fulfills Her Dream of Working with Anurag Basu

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is on cloud nine as she joins the cast of Metro… In Dino, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu. A longtime fan of Basu’s work, especially the 2007 hit Life In A… Metro, Sara now proudly calls herself an “Anurag Basu heroine.”

Sara Shares Her Excitement on Instagram

Sara took to Instagram to express her joy, sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the trailer launch. Captioning the video, she wrote:

“From watching and loving Metro to now featuring in it. Dreams really do come true. I’ve been an Anurag Basu fan—now I can say I’m an Anurag Basu heroine too.”

The video also includes glimpses from the trailer of Metro… In Dino, which is set to hit theaters on July 4, 2025.

Metro… In Dino Trailer Showcases Emotional Urban Tales

The trailer for Metro… In Dino, unveiled on June 4, teases a compelling narrative featuring four couples from different age groups as they navigate the complexities of modern relationships. The story follows in the footsteps of its predecessor Life In A… Metro, highlighting the highs and lows of love and life in an urban setting.

Star-Studded Cast and Musical Brilliance

The ensemble cast includes:

Anupam Kher

Pankaj Tripathi

Konkona Sen Sharma

Aditya Roy Kapur

Sara Ali Khan

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Ali Fazal

Neena Gupta

The film’s music is composed by Pritam, with its first track “Zamaana Lage” already creating buzz. The song launch was attended by the film’s cast, director Anurag Basu, producer Bhushan Kumar, and singers Shashwat Singh, Papon, and Raghav Chaitanya.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu under T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., Metro… In Dino is a modern musical drama set to release in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

What’s Next for Sara Ali Khan?

Before this, Sara was seen in the action-packed film Sky Force, based on India’s first airstrike during the Indo-Pakistani air war of 1965. The film also starred Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur.