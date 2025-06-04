Asaduddin Owaisi Reacts to Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede: Calls for Stronger Safety Measures

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi expressed deep sorrow over the stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebrations. In a statement to the media, Owaisi said the incident, which claimed 11 lives and injured dozens, was “heart-wrenching.”

“It is extremely painful that such a tragic incident occurred during a moment of celebration. The loss of lives in the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium is heartbreaking,” Owaisi stated.

Calls for Stricter Crowd Control Protocols

Owaisi stressed the importance of strict safety and crowd control measures during large public events, especially those involving emotional or celebratory gatherings.

“Such unfortunate incidents can be avoided if strict security and crowd management protocols are implemented,” he added.

In addition to addressing the Bengaluru stampede, Owaisi also responded to recent comments made by Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto at the United Nations. While details of his remarks were not specified in the briefing, Owaisi has been vocal in the past about India’s foreign policy and international relations.

Broader Concerns Raised

The AIMIM leader also touched upon other pressing issues, urging both state and central governments to learn from tragedies like the Chinnaswamy stampede and implement reforms that prioritize public safety.

The incident has sparked debates over preparedness and responsibility among political leaders, with many calling for an independent investigation into the lapses that led to the disaster.