Telangana Engineering Counselling 2025 Schedule Released: What You Need to Know

Hyderabad: The engineering counselling process in Telangana for B.E/B.Tech admissions will commence on Saturday, June 29. Students can register online starting tomorrow. The counselling will be held in three phases and is expected to conclude by August 23, officials announced.

This year, a total of 176 engineering colleges, including government and private institutions, will participate in the admission process.

Counselling Schedule Finalized by Telangana Higher Education Council

The counselling schedule was finalized in a meeting chaired by Higher Education Council Chairman Prof. V. Balakishta Reddy at the council office on Friday. Key officials, including Technical Education Commissioner Devasena, Council Vice-Chairmen Prof. Itikyala Purushottam and Prof. S.K. Mahmood, and JNTUH Rector Dr. Vijayakumar Reddy, were present.

The official counselling schedule was released after this high-level meeting.

176 Colleges to Participate, New Universities Join This Year

This year’s counselling will include:

156 private engineering colleges

19 government university colleges

New entries: Engineering programs from Palamuru, Satavahana, and Kothagudem Health Sciences University

While two private colleges have applied for closure, the entry of new universities means seat availability is expected to increase slightly. Last year, 89,970 seats were available under the convenor quota.

The complete list of participating colleges and available seats will be uploaded online by July 6, according to officials.

No Fee Hike This Year, Confirms Council

Despite ongoing discussions, the government has not approved any fee hike for engineering courses this year.

“The fees fixed in 2022 will continue for the current academic year,” confirmed Prof. Balakishta Reddy, Chairman of the Higher Education Council.

The government is expected to constitute a committee to review and revise fee structures in the future, but for now, students will pay the same fees as in the 2022–23 academic year.

Mock Counselling Introduced for the First Time

In a significant step towards improving transparency and preparation, the Telangana Higher Education Council will conduct mock counselling, similar to the JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) model used for national-level engineering admissions.

This will help students better understand their college and branch options before the actual seat allocation begins.

Counselling Registration Start : June 29, 2025

: June 29, 2025 Counselling Phases : 3 rounds

: 3 rounds Expected Completion : August 23, 2025

: August 23, 2025 Participating Colleges : 176 (Govt + Private)

: 176 (Govt + Private) Seat Details Release : By July 6, 2025

: By July 6, 2025 Fee Structure : Same as 2022 (No hike)

: Same as 2022 (No hike) Mock Counselling: Introduced for the first time

With no fee hike, more participating institutions, and the introduction of mock counselling, Telangana’s engineering admission process is set to be more student-friendly and transparent in 2025. Aspiring engineering students are advised to register early and follow official updates to stay informed.