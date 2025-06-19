Telangana Excise Department Seizes 1,188 Liquor Bottles in NDPL Crackdown

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department has intensified its state-wide crackdown on the illegal sale of defense liquor under the ongoing NDPL (Non-Duty Paid Liquor) drive. Authorities seized a total of 1,188 liquor bottles, including 115 bottles of defense liquor worth ₹2.3 lakh in Shamshabad alone.

Raids Conducted Across Key Zones

As part of the drive, enforcement teams carried out surprise raids across Malkajgiri, Ghatkesar, and Medchal, leading to further recoveries. On Thursday, 58 additional bottles were seized during operations in these areas.

Defense Liquor Sales Disrupting State Revenue

Excise officials stated that the illegal sale and circulation of defense liquor—often smuggled from military canteens—is creating a black market that undercuts the state’s regulated alcohol revenue system.

“These activities pose a serious threat to the regulated liquor economy of the state,” a senior official noted.

Arrest and Vehicle Seizure in Ghatkesar

During the raid in Ghatkesar, authorities arrested one person and seized a vehicle believed to be used in the illegal transportation of defense liquor. Investigations are ongoing to identify larger networks behind the smuggling.

Drive Led by Enforcement Director Shanawaz Qasim

The enforcement operations were led by Prohibition and Excise Enforcement Director Shanawaz Qasim, who emphasized that the department is committed to dismantling illicit liquor supply chains.