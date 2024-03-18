Telangana farmers to benefit from Rythu Nestham program on Tuesday

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has initiated the Rythu Nestham program, scheduled for March 19, to facilitate the exchange of knowledge and address the concerns of farmers through video conferencing.

A network of 110 farmers’ venues has been equipped with video conferencing facilities to enable farmers to receive expert advice from scientists and resolve their agricultural challenges effectively. The program will commence at 1000 hours.

This week’s session will feature Dr B Srinivas Jagitya sharing insights on contemporary practices in paddy cultivation. Additionally, Dr K Kavitha will be available to address farmers’ queries, while Dr B Gopi, Director of the Agriculture Department, will also participate in the Rythu Nestham program.

Farmers are encouraged to utilize this opportunity by joining the program from their respective farmers’ platforms, ensuring maximum benefit from the expert guidance and interactive sessions, an official statement said on Monday.