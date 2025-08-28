Telangana Floods: 1 Dead, 900+ Rescued; Highways Blocked, Army & NDRF Rush In

On Wednesday, Telangana was struck by heavy rains that hit the state especially the districts of Kamareddy and Medak. Streams in these northern areas of the state flooded and roads were washed away, and the daily life of the state was at a stalemate.

Who was affected?

A Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) in Kamareddy lost his life following the collapse of a wall of the house due to the power of the water. There was another individual that was reported missing in the melee.More than 900 people were rescued and taken to safety-more than 500 in Kamareddy, and about 440 in Medak. Food was deployed to support approximately 1,000 displaced individuals and aid is still in progress, to evacuate about 1,071 residents.

How are authorities responding?

In Kamareddy, the streams overtook the roadway blocking National Highway 44 over a distance of almost 30 km and traffic was halted.

Even rail services were affected with some of the South Central Railway trains being cancelled/diverted because of flooded tracks.

Rescue teams from the Indian Army, NDRF, and SDRF sprang into action. SDRF rescued nine individuals who were caught in flood water at Annasagar, Kamareddy.

Colonies of army relief were dispatched in Medak, consisting of boats, medical staff and engineers to help in rescue and clean up.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Union Minister of State of Home Affairs announced to the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that IAF helicopters should offer support to rescue 30 of the people who were stranded in Kamareddy and Rajanna-Sircilla. Air Force stations were put on standby.

The leadership in the state intervened. Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao was instructed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to intensify relief efforts with the support of NDRF and SDRF.

The north of Telangana was hit by heavy rains and as a result, it led to massive flooding, one death, and rescues. Roads and rail were disrupted. The Indian Army, NDRF, SDRF and Air Force came together to assist the people stranded and restore normalcy.