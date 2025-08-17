Telangana: India’s “Game Changer” in the $30 Trillion Economy Mission

On August 16, 2025,



The Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, made a very strong Independence Day speech at Golconda Fort-stating that Telangana as a State would be a key player in leading India to be a 30 trillion dollar economy.

Kicking off a new long-term roadmap dubbed

“Telangana Rising-2047,” the CM made lofty promises: to have a state economy of a 1 trillion US dollars by 2035 and to reach 3 trillion of the same by 2047. The vision also encompasses the objective of making Hyderabad an international city to compete with the mega cities such as New York and Tokyo.

Also Read:“Brand Hyderabad” Gets a Bold Makeover Under Telangana Rising-2047 Plan

Even though it was left with huge amounts of debts and unpaid bills of borrowings of more than 8.21 lakh crore, Revanth mentioned the progress that the government has had in servicing the one of 2.20 lakh crore so far, 1.13 lakh crore spent on farmers, 46,689 crore on female welfare works and 60,000 jobs at government job sites. A two-pronged approach of promoting global competitiveness and promoting inclusive social welfare was the key point of his message.

The impassioned plea of social justice was accompanied with his insistence that Centre get the already conceived 42 percent BC reservation bills passed soon with reference to the commitment made by congress in the caste surveys and amendments to acts. Also, he made a focus on having permanent water rights on Krishna and Godavari rivers and completion of critical irrigation projects to facilitate the farming sector in Telangana.