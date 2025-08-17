Telangana

Telangana: India’s “Game Changer” in the $30 Trillion Economy Mission

The Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, made a very strong Independence Day speech at Golconda Fort-stating that Telangana as a State would be a key player in leading India to be a 30 trillion dollar economy.

Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav17 August 2025 - 15:55
Telangana: India’s “Game Changer” in the $30 Trillion Economy Mission
Telangana: India’s “Game Changer” in the $30 Trillion Economy Mission

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

On August 16, 2025,


The Chief Minister of Telangana, A. Revanth Reddy, made a very strong Independence Day speech at Golconda Fort-stating that Telangana as a State would be a key player in leading India to be a 30 trillion dollar economy.

Kicking off a new long-term roadmap dubbed

“Telangana Rising-2047,” the CM made lofty promises: to have a state economy of a 1 trillion US dollars by 2035 and to reach 3 trillion of the same by 2047. The vision also encompasses the objective of making Hyderabad an international city to compete with the mega cities such as New York and Tokyo.

Also Read:“Brand Hyderabad” Gets a Bold Makeover Under Telangana Rising-2047 Plan

Even though it was left with huge amounts of debts and unpaid bills of borrowings of more than 8.21 lakh crore, Revanth mentioned the progress that the government has had in servicing the one of 2.20 lakh crore so far, 1.13 lakh crore spent on farmers, 46,689 crore on female welfare works and 60,000 jobs at government job sites. A two-pronged approach of promoting global competitiveness and promoting inclusive social welfare was the key point of his message.

The impassioned plea of social justice was accompanied with his insistence that Centre get the already conceived 42 percent BC reservation bills passed soon with reference to the commitment made by congress in the caste surveys and amendments to acts. Also, he made a focus on having permanent water rights on Krishna and Godavari rivers and completion of critical irrigation projects to facilitate the farming sector in Telangana.

Tags
Photo of Gayathri Yadav Gayathri Yadav17 August 2025 - 15:55
Photo of Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav

Gayathri Yadav is a seasoned content strategist who chronicles the ever-evolving story of Telangana and its capital, Hyderabad. Her expertise spans the full spectrum of the region's landscape: one day she is analyzing the real-world impact of Revanth Reddy's 'Six Guarantees,' and the next, she is investigating the rising cost of living that threatens Hyderabad's 'affordable' tag. She excels at connecting the dots between high-level policy, like the Dharani portal or Pharma City's development, and its direct effect on citizens—be it through urban flooding, school fee hikes, or the fight for green spaces. Whether crafting a hard-hitting exposé on the water mafia, a human-interest story on a viral street vendor, or a simple explainer on new traffic rules, Gayathri's work is defined by accuracy, nuance, and a deep understanding of the local context. Her command of SEO ensures these vital regional stories find and engage the widest possible audience.
Back to top button