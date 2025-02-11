Telangana Government Announces Three Consecutive School Holidays in February 2025

Hyderabad: February is shaping up to be an exciting month for students and employees in Telangana, with a rare three-day-long weekend from February 14 to 16.

These consecutive holidays offer a perfect opportunity for relaxation, travel, and personal time. With additional holidays later in the month, Telangana residents can look forward to an eventful February.

Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming holidays and their significance:

February 14: Optional Holiday for Muslim Minority Institutions

February 14 has been declared an optional holiday for Muslim minority institutions in Telangana in observance of Shab-e-Barat, a significant Islamic festival. While not a compulsory holiday, Muslim employees and students can apply for leave on this day to participate in religious observances.

Who Gets the Holiday? Muslim minority schools, colleges, and institutions may remain closed. Muslim employees in both government and private sectors can avail of leave with prior approval from their employers.



This holiday provides an important opportunity for the Muslim community to observe Shab-e-Barat with prayers and special gatherings.

February 15: Holiday for the Banjara Community

February 15 marks the birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, a revered leader of the Banjara community. The Telangana government had declared this day as an optional holiday last year, and it is expected to follow the same pattern this year.

Who Benefits from the Holiday? Institutions and organizations with a significant Banjara community presence can declare a holiday. Banjara students and employees can take the day off to celebrate the legacy of Sant Sevalal Maharaj.



February 16: Sunday Holiday

Since February 16 falls on a Sunday, it is already a weekly holiday for most educational institutions and employees. With two prior holidays, this creates a long weekend from Friday to Sunday, offering an excellent chance for a getaway or personal time.

How to Make the Most of the Long Weekend?

With three consecutive days off, students and employees in Telangana can enjoy a much-needed break. Here are some ideas to make the most of it:

Short Getaways: Plan a weekend trip to nearby travel destinations like Hyderabad, Warangal, or Srisailam for relaxation and sightseeing.

Time with Family & Friends: The long weekend is ideal for reconnecting with loved ones and spending quality time together.

Self-Care & Relaxation: Engage in hobbies, sports, or simply rest to rejuvenate before the work or study week resumes.

Catch Up on Studies & Work: Students can utilize the time to prepare for upcoming exams, while professionals can clear pending work or upskill.

Additional Holidays in February 2025

Apart from the three-day break, Telangana residents can look forward to two more holidays this month:

February 26: Maha Shivaratri

One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Maha Shivaratri, will be observed on February 26, and the Telangana government has already declared it a public holiday.

February 27: Possible Polling Holiday

Telangana is expected to hold Graduate and Teacher MLC Elections on February 27, and the government is likely to declare a public holiday to facilitate voting.

Why February is an Exciting Month for Telangana Residents?

With multiple holidays spread across the month, February 2025 is a great time for students and employees in Telangana to relax and rejuvenate. Whether planning a short trip, spending time with family, or engaging in cultural and religious celebrations, these holidays offer something for everyone.

So, mark your calendars and start planning to make the most of this month’s well-earned breaks!