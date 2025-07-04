Telangana Government Approves Recruitment of 2,363 Medical Staff to Strengthen Public Healthcare

Hyderabad: In a significant move to enhance public healthcare infrastructure across Telangana, the state government has approved the recruitment of 2,363 vacant posts under the purview of the Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (Directorate of Medical Education).

The decision aims to address staff shortages in government-run hospitals and improve medical services, especially in rural areas.

Finance Department Grants Approval for New Appointments

The Telangana Finance Department has officially sanctioned the recruitment drive. The objective is to fill critical vacancies that have been affecting service delivery in various hospitals across the state.

According to government orders, these 2,363 positions will be filled through different modes:

944 posts on a contract basis

on a 87 posts under Minimum Time Scale

under 1,332 posts through outsourcing

Recruitment Notification Expected Soon

Authorities stated that an official notification for these appointments is expected to be released shortly. The recruitment process will help streamline operations in public hospitals and make healthcare services more accessible in underserved areas.

Boost to Rural and Urban Healthcare Access

Officials said the hiring initiative is part of a broader effort to make quality medical services available across both urban and rural Telangana. As the state’s population continues to grow, this step is seen as a timely measure to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and ensure adequate staffing in hospitals.

Experts Welcome the Move as a Step Toward Better Health Services

Health policy analysts have praised the government’s decision, noting that ensuring an adequate number of doctors and support staff is essential for efficient healthcare delivery.