Tight Security Deployed at Telangana Secretariat Ahead of Unemployed Youth Protest

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the planned ‘Chalo Secretariat’ protest, heavy police deployment was witnessed at the Telangana Secretariat on Friday. The protest, led by unemployed youth and supported by BRS leader T Harish Rao, aims to demand the fulfillment of job-related promises made by the Congress-led state government.

Police Bandobast in Full Force

Security personnel have been stationed in large numbers around the Secretariat premises to prevent any untoward incidents. Barricades have been set up, and access routes are being closely monitored by law enforcement authorities.

Harish Rao Calls for ‘Chalo Secretariat’ Movement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) senior leader Harish Rao recently issued a call for the ‘Chalo Secretariat’ program, urging unemployed youth from across districts to join the protest. He emphasized that the BRS will continue its fight until the government fulfills its pre-election promises.

“BRS will not back down until every promise made to the unemployed is honored,” Harish Rao declared.

Unemployed Youth Mobilized from Across Telangana

In response to Harish Rao’s call, job aspirants from multiple districts are reportedly traveling to Hyderabad to participate in the protest. Many have expressed frustration over the delayed issuance of the job calendar and recruitment notifications, despite repeated assurances from the government.

Demands for Accountability and Job Notification Calendar

Protestors are demanding the immediate release of a comprehensive job calendar, as promised by the Congress party during the 2023 Assembly elections. They accuse the government of failing to address the growing unemployment crisis in Telangana.