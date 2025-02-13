Telangana Government Declares School Holiday on February 14 for Shab-e-Barat 2025

The Telangana government has announced an optional holiday for schools on Friday, February 14, 2025, to mark Shab-e-Barat, a significant Islamic festival. While the holiday is not mandatory, many educational institutions, particularly in Muslim-majority areas like Hyderabad’s Old City, are expected to close to accommodate religious observances.

Also Read: Telangana Government Announces Three Consecutive School Holidays in February 2025

Details of the Holiday

The February 14 holiday allows students, staff, and families to participate in Shab-e-Barat traditions, which include night-long prayers, visiting gravesites of loved ones, and acts of charity. Schools in regions with sizable Muslim populations may suspend operations, though the decision remains at the discretion of individual institutions.

Significance of Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat, observed on the 15th night of the Islamic month of Shaban, is revered as the “Night of Forgiveness.” Key practices involve:

Offering prayers and seeking blessings.

Reciting prayers for deceased relatives.

Distributing food and alms to the underprivileged.

Though not a statewide public holiday, the government’s recognition underscores efforts to respect cultural and religious diversity.

School administrations have been advised to adjust academic schedules and communicate holiday plans to parents promptly. Parents are encouraged to use the day for educational activities about the festival’s significance or community engagement.

The holiday reflects Telangana’s commitment to honoring its diverse heritage. By accommodating Shab-e-Barat, the state acknowledges the Islamic community’s cultural practices, fostering inclusivity in public planning.

Further adjustments to the academic calendar may follow as the state balances educational requirements with cultural observances.