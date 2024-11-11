Telangana Government Forms Cabinet Sub Committee to Address Employee Issues Raised by Joint Action Committee

Hyderabad: In a significant move aimed at resolving ongoing concerns raised by various employee unions, the Telangana Government has officially constituted a Cabinet Sub Committee to address multiple issues affecting state employees. The committee will specifically address the demands put forth by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana Employees, Gazetted Officers, Teachers, Workers, and Pensioners.

The Cabinet Sub Committee, which will be chaired by Sri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Finance & Planning, Energy, has been tasked with reviewing and resolving the issues raised by the JAC. The committee’s members include prominent Telangana Ministers such as Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu (Hon’ble Minister for ITE&C, Industries & Commerce, Legislative Affairs), Sri Ponnam Prabhakar (Hon’ble Minister for Transport and BC Welfare), and Sri K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to Government (Public Affairs).

The Special Chief Secretary to Government, General Administration (Services) Department, will act as the Member Convenor of the Sub Committee. In addition, the Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of the concerned departments are expected to participate in relevant meetings of the committee.

Also Read: Is Your Family’s Information Safe in Telangana Caste Survey? Here’s What You MUST Know!

Key Points of the Committee’s Constitution:

Chairman : Sri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Deputy CM, Finance & Planning

: Sri Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Deputy CM, Finance & Planning Members : Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Sri Ponnam Prabhakar, and Sri K. Keshava Rao

: Sri Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Sri Ponnam Prabhakar, and Sri K. Keshava Rao Convenor: Special Chief Secretary, General Administration (Services) Department

The government has charged the committee with the responsibility of thoroughly examining the demands made by the Joint Action Committee. After reviewing all the relevant issues, the sub committee will present its findings and recommendations to the Telangana Government.

This move comes at a time when state employees across various sectors have been voicing concerns regarding pay revisions, working conditions, pension benefits, and other welfare measures. The creation of this committee signals the government’s intention to address these issues and work towards maintaining peace and stability within the state workforce.

Focus on Employee Welfare in Telangana

The formation of this Cabinet Sub Committee reflects the Telangana Government’s ongoing efforts to ensure the welfare of its employees. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) has been an active force in raising issues on behalf of employees, and the government’s response indicates a willingness to engage in dialogue and find solutions that benefit both the state administration and its workers.

The Special Chief Secretaries, Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and Secretaries of the relevant departments are expected to actively participate in the discussions, ensuring that all aspects of employee welfare are considered.

Next Steps:

Once the Cabinet Sub Committee has reviewed the issues raised by the JAC, it will submit a comprehensive report to the Telangana Government. The government will then make informed decisions regarding the resolution of these issues, aiming for an amicable solution that will benefit all stakeholders involved.

This initiative is likely to strengthen the relationship between the government and its employees, contributing to improved working conditions, job satisfaction, and overall productivity in the state.

For More Updates:

Stay tuned to the Telangana Government’s official announcements for further updates on the proceedings of the Cabinet Sub Committee and its recommendations.