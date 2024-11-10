Is Your Family’s Information Safe in Telangana Caste Survey? Here’s What You MUST Know!

Siddipet: Telangana’s Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, has reassured the public that the data collected through the ongoing household survey will remain strictly confidential. Speaking during his visit to Husnabad town on Sunday, the minister emphasized the importance of participating in the comprehensive household survey without any hesitation, as it is a key step towards developing targeted welfare policies for Telangana.

Survey Data Remains Confidential, Minister Assures Public

During his visit to the residence of Mosarla Prathap Reddy in Husnabad, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar personally engaged with residents and collected detailed household information as part of the survey. He assured the community that the data gathered would be used exclusively for government planning and development purposes, and will not be shared with any unauthorized parties.

“We understand that privacy is important, and I assure you that all data will be kept confidential. The survey’s primary goal is to gather insights that will help improve the lives of Telangana’s people,” the Minister said.

Survey Gaining Public Enthusiasm

The Minister also highlighted the growing enthusiasm among the residents, noting that people were actively participating and offering full support to the historic household survey. He cited that even Governor Jishnu Dev Varma had participated in the survey by recording his family details, demonstrating the high-level importance attached to the initiative.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urged all residents to provide accurate information to help the government create comprehensive and tailored plans for each community’s unique needs.

Survey Process: 85,000 Enumerators Engaged in Statewide Data Collection

As per the details shared by the Minister, approximately 85,000 enumerators have been deployed across Telangana to conduct the survey, with each enumerator assigned to collect data from 150 households. The survey process is being closely monitored at both the district and mandal levels to ensure accurate and efficient data collection.

“The survey will be a complete X-ray of our communities, helping us identify areas that need support and enabling us to create precise developmental policies for each group based on the data we collect,” Prabhakar explained.

Minister Appeals to Community Leaders for Support

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also called on community leaders to play an active role in encouraging participation, stressing that the success of the initiative depends on the full cooperation of the public. He assured that the data collection would not have any hidden agendas but is solely aimed at ensuring a prosperous future for Telangana.

“By taking part in this survey, you are helping us address disparities and ensure that no community is left behind in Telangana’s development journey,” the Minister concluded.

About the Household Survey

The comprehensive household survey being conducted across Telangana is a significant step in gathering accurate population data to better plan for welfare schemes, infrastructure development, and community-specific needs. The survey is designed to provide the government with detailed insights into the state’s population, helping it create policies that are both effective and targeted.