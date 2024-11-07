Is the Caste Census Linked to NRC? Here’s What You Need to Know

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin has strongly countered the growing misinformation about the caste census, specifically addressing concerns linking it to the National Register of Citizens (NRC). In a press briefing at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, Nizamuddin clarified that the caste census is a separate and crucial initiative, aimed at ensuring fair representation of various communities, including Muslims, within the state and nation.

Caste Census: No Link to NRC, Misconceptions Must Be Addressed

Speaking alongside TPCC general secretary Zaheer Lalani, Nizamuddin emphasized that the caste census is entirely unrelated to citizenship documentation and the controversial NRC process. He directly addressed claims propagated by certain sections of the BJP and RSS, who have been spreading fear among the Muslim community, especially concerning their status in the census.

“The caste census is not connected to the NRC or any form of citizenship verification,” Nizamuddin stated, urging the public to disregard false information. He clarified that the census aims to collect accurate data on various communities, including Muslims in the BC-E category, to ensure fair allocation of resources and opportunities.

Muslim Community’s Representation in Caste Census: Key Focus on BC-E Category

The TPCC leader highlighted the importance of selecting the correct category during the census process to ensure the proper inclusion of Muslim communities such as Shaik, Qasab, and Turka Kashavlu in the Backward Classes (BC-E) category. He emphasized that accurate representation in the caste census will enable better social justice and upliftment of marginalized groups.

“It is essential for Muslims, particularly those in the BC-E category, to fill out the census forms correctly for accurate representation,” Nizamuddin urged, stressing the importance of authentic participation and combating misinformation, including the circulation of fake survey forms.

Congress Supports Rahul Gandhi’s Vision for Equality & Social Justice

Nizamuddin commended Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his unwavering commitment to conducting a nationwide caste census, which is part of a broader vision to secure social justice and equality for all communities in India. He reiterated that the caste census is a vital step towards creating a more inclusive society by gathering data to inform policies that can help uplift historically disadvantaged communities, including Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, and minorities.

He also voiced Congress’s support for Rahul Gandhi’s proposal to lift the 50% cap on reservations, seeking fair representation for all marginalized groups across various sectors, including education, employment, the judiciary, armed forces, and media.

A Historic Opportunity for an Inclusive Telangana

Nizamuddin appealed to all citizens, particularly in Telangana, to actively participate in the caste census, describing it as a historic opportunity to create a more inclusive society. He warned against misleading survey forms and fake census data and reassured the public that only official enumerators with authorized documentation would conduct the survey.

“This is a crucial step towards building a fairer Telangana and India. Let us ensure that the census is conducted properly by official personnel,” he urged, calling for cooperation from all citizens to ensure accurate representation and successful implementation.

Final Thoughts on Caste Census Participation

The Telangana Congress party leaders, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, and TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, have been at the forefront of advocating for the caste census, working to ensure its smooth implementation. This initiative promises to bring significant social reform and is part of the party’s broader vision for inclusive growth.

