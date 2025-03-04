Telangana Government Plans Auction of 400 Acres in Kancha Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) has announced plans to auction 400 acres of prime land in Kancha Gachibowli, Serilingampally mandal, as part of a large-scale resource mobilization initiative.

The estimated market value of the land stands at approximately ₹10,000 crore, making it one of the most significant land monetization projects in the state.

TGIIC Releases RFP for Land Auction and Development

To facilitate this process, TGIIC has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) document, inviting experienced consultants to assist in preparing an international-standard sustainable master plan for the land. The proposed site, located on the western corridor of Hyderabad, will be auctioned in a phased manner, ensuring optimal land use and value generation for both the government and prospective buyers.

Key Aspects of the Land Development Project

According to the RFP, the selected consultant will be responsible for preparing a comprehensive vision and development strategy for the land. Given its strategic location and economic potential, the master plan will include:

Commercial and Residential Zones : Dedicated areas for corporate offices, business hubs, and high-end residential complexes.

: Dedicated areas for corporate offices, business hubs, and high-end residential complexes. Public Parks and Green Spaces : Eco-friendly zones, landscaped gardens, and open green areas to promote sustainable urban development.

: Eco-friendly zones, landscaped gardens, and open green areas to promote sustainable urban development. Walkways and Cycling Trails : Pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to encourage a healthy lifestyle and reduce vehicular dependency.

: Pedestrian-friendly infrastructure to encourage a healthy lifestyle and reduce vehicular dependency. Cultural and Heritage Parks : Spaces dedicated to preserving and showcasing Telangana’s rich heritage and culture.

: Spaces dedicated to preserving and showcasing Telangana’s rich heritage and culture. Amenity and Recreational Zones: Multipurpose venues for shopping, entertainment, and community events.

Consultant Selection and Development Phases

To ensure a high-quality development strategy, TGIIC has set strict eligibility criteria for consultants. The applicant firms must have a minimum of 20 years of experience in real estate consulting services and should be capable of delivering world-class urban planning solutions.

Project Execution Timeline

The entire process will be conducted in a structured manner, divided into multiple stages:

Concept and Initial Planning: Consultants must submit two preliminary master plan concepts within the first three weeks from the date of award of work.

within the first three weeks from the date of award of work. These initial designs will be evaluated for feasibility and alignment with the city’s future growth strategy. Final Master Plan Submission: The chosen concept will be refined into a final optimized draft master plan .

. Within three weeks of approval, the market assessment report must be submitted. Optimized Master Plan and Land Auction: The final master plan layout will be prepared within three weeks after stage-1 approval.

will be prepared within three weeks after stage-1 approval. Following this, the land auction process will commence, allowing investors to bid for the developed land parcels.

Strategic Importance of Kancha Gachibowli

Kancha Gachibowli is one of Hyderabad’s most sought-after real estate destinations, located in the city’s western region, which has witnessed rapid economic growth in recent years. The proximity to major IT hubs, corporate offices, and infrastructure projects makes it a lucrative opportunity for developers, businesses, and investors.

TGIIC aims to leverage this potential by implementing sustainable urban development practices and ensuring maximum returns through the planned land auction.

A Landmark Opportunity for Investors and Developers

With the Telangana government spearheading this ambitious project, the Kancha Gachibowli land auction presents an unparalleled investment opportunity. The integration of modern infrastructure, eco-friendly planning, and premium commercial and residential zones will position this development as a model urban project in India.

Prospective investors, real estate developers, and infrastructure companies are encouraged to participate in this landmark bidding process, which is expected to attract national and international players looking to establish a strong presence in Hyderabad’s booming real estate market.