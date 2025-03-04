Telangana Government Clarifies Rules for Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS)

Hyderabad: The Telangana state government has announced a major relief for plot owners by permitting the registration of unregistered plots in unauthorised layouts under the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). This applies only if at least 10% of plots in a layout were sold through registered sale deeds before August 26, 2020.

25% Discount on Regularisation Charges Until March 31, 2025

In a key decision, the government has offered a 25% discount on regularisation and pro-rata open space charges for applicants who complete their payments by March 31, 2025.

Refund Policy for Rejected Applications

If an LRS application is rejected, the applicant will receive a 90% refund, with 10% deducted as processing charges.

LRS Applications Near Water Bodies to be Verified

The government has also stated that LRS applications for plots within 200 meters of water bodies will be processed through the Revenue and Irrigation departments for additional verification.

Pro-Rata Open Space Charges and Payment Flexibility

Applicants can choose to pay pro-rata open space charges at the time of building permission, but they will not be eligible for the 25% discount if they opt for this.

Check LRS Application Status Online

To improve transparency, the LRS website now allows citizens to check their application status without logging in.

Dedicated Call Centre for Assistance

For any queries related to LRS applications, a call centre has been set up at HMDA. Citizens can contact 1800 599 8838 for assistance.