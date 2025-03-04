Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Constructs Skywalks to Enhance Pedestrian Safety

These elevated walkways will provide a safe passage for pedestrians, connecting stations to nearby commercial and residential complexes, allowing them to cross busy roads without any hassle.

Fouzia Farhana4 March 2025 - 12:14
Hyderabad: In an effort to improve pedestrian safety and ease traffic congestion, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) is constructing skywalks at every metro station.

New Skywalks Under Construction at Key Metro Stations

As part of its initiative, HMRL is building a skywalk from Dr. Ambedkar Balanagar Metro Station to Phoenix/Landmark Mall, and another from LB Nagar Station to the Vasavi Anandanilayam complex, which houses 12 towers, each with 33 floors. These skywalks aim to serve the growing number of metro passengers and local residents, offering a safer and more convenient route.

In addition to the ongoing construction, HMRL is in discussions to build additional skywalks for other prominent metro stations such as Nagole, Stadium, Durgam Cheruvu, and Kukatpally. These future projects are expected to further improve pedestrian safety and accessibility across the city, especially around key transit hubs.

Pedestrian Facilities at All First Phase Metro Stations

HMRL also announced that all 57 stations in the first phase of the metro are equipped with pedestrian facilities that ensure safe road crossings. These facilities are free to use and can be accessed by both metro passengers and pedestrians, enhancing the overall travel experience and safety for all commuters.

