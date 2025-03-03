Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HYDRA Gives Final Warning to Agencies Until Sunday to Remove Illegal Hoardings

HYDRA Commissioner AV Ranganath announced that agencies have been given until Sunday to remove unauthorized advertisement hoardings on their own. After the deadline, HYDRA will take action and remove them directly.

Mohammed Yousuf3 March 2025 - 22:09
Repeated Notices Issued to Advertising Agencies

The commissioner clarified that the issue has been ongoing for the past three months, with ample time given to ad agencies to comply. Meetings with municipal commissioners and representatives from advertising agencies were held multiple times in the past two months to address concerns.

Payment Delays and Policy Transition Issues

Some agency representatives highlighted that renewal of advertisement permits had been halted due to the transition in government policies post-March 31, 2024. They also mentioned that payments for the financial year 2022-23 were pending due to delays in policy revisions.

HYDRA’s Firm Stance on Unauthorized Hoardings

Commissioner Ranganath emphasized that there would be no exemptions in removing illegal hoardings. Despite the potential revenue of hundreds of crores from advertising hoardings, the government is currently collecting only ₹20-30 crore. HYDRA aims to increase government revenue by ensuring compliance.

Agencies Welcome the Decision

Advertising agency representatives welcomed the deadline extension until Sunday and expressed relief that hoardings with valid permissions until March 2023 would be considered separately. They also assured their willingness to comply with any new policies introduced by the government regarding advertising fee payments and hoarding regulations.

