Hyderabad: HYDRA Cracks Down on Encroachments—Immediate Probe Ordered!

Encroachments on old layouts have become a growing concern, with several people filing complaints with HYDRA Prajavani regarding unauthorized land grabs. Complainants alleged that parks, roads, and public spaces designated in their layouts were being illegally occupied.

Vanishing Layouts from the 1980s and 1990s

Many residents expressed their frustration, stating that layouts established during the 1980s and 1990s were being erased from records, allowing landowners to claim entire plots as their private property.

The issue was highlighted in the HYDRA Prajavani grievance session held on Monday, where a total of 49 complaints were registered, primarily concerning the outskirts of the city.

Also Read: PVNR Expressway Closure for VVIP Movement Causes Chaos for Hyderabad Commuters

Land Price Hike Fuels Encroachments

With rising land prices, some previous landowners who had sold plots in the past were allegedly returning to illegally reclaim the lands. Several complaints also pointed out that panchayat-approved layouts were being converted into agricultural lands for personal use.

Immediate Investigation Ordered

Officials promptly verified complaints using Google Maps and Survey of India maps in the presence of complainants. Upon finding irregularities, authorities were instructed to conduct a thorough investigation, bringing relief to affected residents.

In response, the Commissioner assured that encroached public spaces would be protected. He also handed over complaints to the concerned officials, promising immediate action to safeguard areas meant for public use.

With this assurance, several complainants expressed satisfaction, hoping for swift resolution of their grievances.