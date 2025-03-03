PVNR Expressway Closure for VVIP Movement Causes Chaos for Hyderabad Commuters

Hyderabad: Commuters using the PV Narasimha Rao (PVNR) Expressway connecting Hyderabad to Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport, Shamshabad, faced major disruptions on Sunday after the traffic police shut down the flyover to facilitate VVIP movement.

The sudden closure led to severe traffic congestion, causing frustration among daily commuters and air travelers alike.

Traffic Gridlock as PVNR Expressway Closed

The 12-kilometer-long PVNR Expressway was constructed to streamline travel for airport-bound traffic from the city, significantly reducing travel time. However, on Sunday evening, the expressway was completely closed from both ends—Aramgarh and Mehdipatnam—along with its entry and exit ramps at various points, leaving commuters stranded in massive traffic snarls.

With no prior public announcement, motorists were forced to take the service road beneath the expressway, which resulted in severe congestion. Many travelers reported that their usual 20-minute journey from Aramgarh to Mehdipatnam took over an hour due to the bottleneck created by the diversion.

Public Outrage Over Traffic Restrictions

The unannounced closure triggered widespread frustration among commuters, particularly those traveling to the airport. Many criticized the authorities for prioritizing VVIP movement over the convenience of thousands of daily commuters.

“The traffic police cannot be so harsh. Whatever the security protocols may be, it is unfair to shut down such an important flyover just to facilitate VIP or VVIP movement,” said Sandeep Kumar, a medical professional caught in the jam.

“We understand security concerns, but the police should announce such restrictions well in advance. Many people traveling to the airport were stuck in traffic, and some might have even missed their flights,” lamented a law student, emphasizing the need for better traffic management.

Software professional Vamshi Reddy echoed similar concerns, highlighting how the sudden restrictions caused unnecessary delays. “Instead of reaching in 20 minutes via the expressway, I was stuck in traffic for an hour. It was a frustrating experience,” he said.

Airport Travelers Bear the Brunt

Among the worst affected were passengers heading to the RGI Airport. Since the PVNR Expressway serves as the primary route for airport-bound traffic, its closure caused immense inconvenience to travelers, especially those rushing to catch their flights. Many had to rely on alternative, heavily congested routes, leading to missed or delayed check-ins.

No Prior Intimation: Commuters expressed disappointment over the lack of prior notice about the road closure. They emphasized that authorities should issue public advisories regarding traffic restrictions to help people plan their routes accordingly.

Emergency Situations: The incident also raised concerns about emergency services. With the expressway shut down, ambulances and other essential vehicles were forced to navigate through choked streets, potentially delaying medical aid.

Traffic Police Responds

When questioned about the inconvenience caused, local traffic police officials expressed their helplessness, stating that decisions regarding VVIP movements come from higher authorities. “Orders come from the top level, and we simply follow them. We understand the public’s frustration, but such decisions are beyond our control,” said a senior traffic official.

According to sources, it is common practice to restrict public access to the expressway during VVIP movements to ensure security and smooth transit for dignitaries. However, the frequency of such closures and their impact on common citizens continue to spark debate.

Need for a Balanced Approach to VVIP Movements

While security protocols for VVIP movements are essential, they should not come at the cost of public convenience. Experts suggest that authorities adopt a balanced approach to minimize disruptions, including: