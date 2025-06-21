Telangana Government Puts Engineering, Pharmacy & Architecture Fee Hike on Hold for 2025–26

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government has decided to put a hold on the proposed fee hike for engineering, pharmacy, and architecture courses for the academic year 2025–26. This move comes after a review of recommendations made by the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) revealed disproportionately high fee hike proposals from multiple colleges.

Government Responds to Excessive Fee Proposals

As per official sources, the TAFRC had received proposals from numerous private colleges suggesting significant fee increases — some of which ranged between 80% to 100%. The state government, taking note of the “abnormal” fee hike requests, has announced the formation of a sub-committee to investigate and review the proposals.

“There have been certain issues regarding fee hikes this year. The proposed increase for some colleges was abnormal. Therefore, the government decided to form a committee to investigate these issues,” said V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

Current Fee Structure Will Continue for Now

In light of the review, the government has decided to retain the existing fee structure from the previous academic year for all affected courses. The decision was also taken to avoid delays in the EAPCET counselling process, which determines admissions into professional courses like engineering, pharmacy, and architecture.

“We have taken this decision now since forming a committee, conducting an inquiry and submitting a report would be time-consuming,” added Reddy.

Private College Managements React to Decision

Not all stakeholders are pleased with the decision. Several private college managements have argued that a blanket freeze on fee revision is unfair to institutions that proposed reasonable increases. They contend that a 20-30% fee hike could have been approved to offset inflation and rising operational costs over the past three years.

“It’s true that the proposed fee hike at some colleges was excessive. But the government should not punish all institutions. Instead of putting the entire revision on hold, a moderate hike could have been approved,” said G Nagaiah, General Secretary of the Federation of Association of Telangana Higher Institutions.

Federation to Appeal to Chief Minister

The Federation has announced that it will soon approach Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other ministers to revisit the decision. They are expected to push for a rational fee increase and a more balanced regulatory approach that doesn’t penalize compliant institutions.