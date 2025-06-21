Automobiles

Mahindra Marazzo: Bold MUV with Innova-like Looks and Powerful Features Set to Launch Soon

With Indian buyers increasingly drawn to vehicles with bold designs and premium features, Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to reintroduce its popular Mahindra Marazzo with a refreshed look and upgraded specs.

With Indian buyers increasingly drawn to vehicles with bold designs and premium features, Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to reintroduce its popular Mahindra Marazzo with a refreshed look and upgraded specs. Styled to rival the Toyota Innova, this upcoming MUV is expected to make a strong impact in the Indian market.

Innova-Like Design with Super Features

The new Mahindra Marazzo will offer an attractive design inspired by the premium Toyota Innova, combining a stylish exterior with robust performance. The MUV is being positioned as a family-friendly yet powerful vehicle, ideal for urban as well as highway travel.

Powerful Engine and Impressive Mileage

Under the hood, the Mahindra Marazzo will come equipped with a powerful engine capable of generating 122 PS of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. Despite its strength, the car promises fuel efficiency, delivering a mileage of around 18 km/l to 22 km/l, making it a practical choice for Indian consumers.

Mahindra Marazzo Expected Price in India

The price range of the upcoming Mahindra Marazzo is expected to start around ₹13.41 lakh (ex-showroom). Given its competitive price point and rich features, this MUV could emerge as a strong alternative in the mid-size MPV segment.

Key Features Expected in Mahindra Marazzo 2025

  • New-age exterior design resembling the Innova
  • BS6-compliant diesel engine
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control
  • 7 and 8-seater configurations
  • Touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • ABS with EBD and dual airbags

